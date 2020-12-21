A Sweet DIY Gingerbread House

Gingerbread House With Sour Punch And Red Vines

Last year as I was cruising the aisles of Costco I made an impulsive buy, a gingerbread house kit. I was thinking it would make a fun holiday activity over Christmas break with the kids. We’d never attempted a gingerbread house before, and well I really thought it might be our first and last attempt.

But when I showed the kids the graham cracker gingerbread house made with Sour Punch candy and Red Vines, they insisted we attempt to follow their recipe.

Our friends at American Licorice sent us the candy required:9oz bag of SOUR PUNCH® Assorted Bites, a 5oz tray of RED VINES® Grape Twists, and a 26oz bag of the RED VINES California Collection. You can buy the gingerbread house bundle on their website for $10.99.

You’ll also need, 6 graham crackers, 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon meringue powder and 2 tablespoons warm water. Whether your gingerbread house looks like the one in the video or less beautiful like ours, it’s a fun, easy and festive activity for the family! We made two, girls vs. boys, but the boys spent most of their time eating the ingredients.

Kick Your Holiday Backing Up a Notch With Sour Punch Bites Merry Mix

Need to bake cookies for Santa, but tired of the boring chocolate chip cookies, you could try Reindeer Cookies with Red Vines mini bites, snowflake cookies with sour punch bites or sour punch candy bark. I mean, I’m sure Santa could use a sugar rush as he works late to get all the presents under the tree!

If you’re not into “making things”, but are still looking for the perfect last minute stocking stuffers, check out the new Sour Punch Trees – cherry and lime-flavored Christmas tree-shaped candy. Or upgrade your holiday movie snacks with a North Pole delivery from your Elf on the shelf, with a bag of the watermelon, green apple, cherry and berry flavors in the Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites (new for 2020). The Sour Punch Arctic Straws and Sour Punch Santa Straws could be a fun prop for your elves to have a sword battle, or leave some out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Thank you to American Licorice Company for sending us the ingredients to make our graham cracker gingerbread house.

