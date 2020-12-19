Cedar Hill ISD Builds Something to Chair About

CHISD Time To Choose Your Seat

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Each winter the Cedar Hill Independent School District launches their annual school choice application window known as Choose Your Seat. This year, the district has created a big reminder to make sure families are aware that it is time to choose a seat in Cedar Hill ISD.

A big school desk is on display at the CHISD Beltline Center located at 504 East Belt Line Road. “We wanted a visual reminder to our community that our annual campaign is here and that now is the time to consider one of our successful choice programs for their child,” said Tierney Tinnin, CHISD Chief of Communications & Marketing.

Once a family has completed their online application for a CHISD choice program, they can stop by the big desk, snap a photo with their child and post the picture on social media using #ChoseMySeatinCHISD.

CHISD maintenance employees Andy Hail and Tim Vaughn built the desk, with expertise in welding and carpentry, in approximately one week. It’s more than six feet high, since Vaughn, who stands 6-foot-1, is able to comfortably walk under it. The duo modeled the desk after the “Big School Desk”, a roadside attraction in Manitou Springs, Colorado.

“When we heard about it, we said ‘that sounds great, let’s build something like that’,” Hail said. “We worked on the frame for two days and spent two days on the wood part.”

They enjoyed the project, since it was something different from their regular duties.

“I kind of like the fact that it will help for the kids to get involved and say ‘I want to sit in the chair’,” Vaughn said.CHISD is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year until January 22, 2021.

The district offers the following choice programs:

Bray Elementary – Fine Arts

Lake Ridge Elementary – Montessori

Waterford Oaks Elementary – Computer Programming Immersion

Collegiate Pathway (Prep, Academy, High School)

Early College Academy at CHHS

Every scholar who is currently enrolled in a choice program will be rolled over for the 2021-22 school year contingent upon if they maintain good standing for the remainder of this school year. For more information on the CHISD Choice Programs visit chisd.net/chooseyourseat.

