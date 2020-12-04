Jordan, Johnson lead Cedar Hill Volleyball All-District Selections

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Volleyball Team was led by a senior and a freshman in 2020.

And the All District 6A-11 selections reflected that reality. Senior middle hitter Abrielle Jordan and freshman outside hitter/middle hitter Jamia Johnson both earned Second Team All-District honors.

Johnson was also the District Co-Newcomer of the Year.

Jordan, an NCAA Division I prospect, finished the season with 129 kills, 57 blocks and three aces.

Johnson had 80 kills, 43 digs and 32 blocks.

Senior defensive specialist Andrea Gonzalez earned Honorable Mention All-District Honors with 110 assists, 64 kills and 27 digs.

Jordan, junior libero/defensive specialist T’Asha Hall and freshman outside hitter Chloey Batiste were named to the Academic All-District Team, while junior libero/defensive specialist Brianna Berry received Honorable Mention Academic All-District honors.

“I am very proud of the athletes who received District 6A-11 Honors,” Cedar Hill Head Volleyball Coach DaVarika Johnson said. “They did what needed to be done to be remembered and recognized for their accomplishments on and off the floor. Jamia Johnson was selected Co-Newcomer of the Year from a ballot of six scholar-athletes in one of the toughest districts in Texas. I look forward to seeing these ladies earn even more honors in 2021.”

