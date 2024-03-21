INFINITI takes luxury to new heights with all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NEW YORK – Did you see the new 2025 INFINITI QX80? It is set to make some waves in the full-size luxury SUV scene, setting a new standard with its sleek style, advanced technology, and improved driving experience. As the flagship of INFINITI’s lineup and the first model in their product renaissance, the QX80 promises extraordinary comfort, convenience, and technology for all three rows.

“INFINITI has always sought to raise the bar in automotive luxury, going beyond the vehicles themselves to provide a truly satisfying, total ownership experience,” said Craig Keeys, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “The all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 is the ultimate expression of bold design, first-ever technologies and detailed craftsmanship, and we believe it reestablishes the standard for full-size luxury SUVs.”

QX80 will make its public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show and go on sale later this summer.

Pushing the envelope



All throughout its history, INFINITI has innovated and expanded upon the limits of luxury, and the all-new 2025 QX80 is no different. The SUV boasts numerous INFINITI-, segment- and world-first features that bring an extraordinary level of hospitality to the everyday.

World-first: Front Wide View

Segment-first: Klipsch® Reference Premiere Audio, Biometric Cooling, Individual Audio

INFINITI-first: Dual 14.3-inch monolith-style displays, Remote Control Rear Seat, In-Car Camera, Flush Door Handles, Invisible Hood View, INFINITI Light Path, INFINITI InTouch® with Google built-in, ProPILOT Assist 2.1, Personalized Ambient Lighting (64 colors), Electronic Air Suspension

Artful, evocative design brought to life



The all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 is the first model to showcase the latest evolution of INFINITI design, building on long-standing expertise in craftsmanship and detailing.

“The all-new QX80 is the first production model to be born under our evolved design language, Artistry in Motion,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for Global Design. “On the exterior, we held true to the provocative vision we established with the QX Monograph and on the inside, we seamlessly integrated technology amongst the finest materials, to deliver a sense of extraordinary craftsmanship for all three rows.”

QX80 has a bold and confident posture, with strong lines and well-defined proportions. An anti-wedge profile, with a long, nearly flat hood leading into crisp shoulder lines, helps project a sense of sho – a sleek sense of motion – that belies the vehicle’s size.

In front, QX80 wears the newest iteration of the signature INFINITI double-arch grille. Inspired by the organic shapes of a bamboo forest, the grille shape hints at a powerful, commanding driving experience.

Designers precisely positioned lighting elements to define a strong face for QX80. Narrow, multi-element LED daytime running lights at either side of the upper grille again recall the bamboo forest motif. They complement the illuminated INFINITI emblem – which now has a more three-dimensional appearance. At the lower corners of the front fascia are the vehicle’s combination lamps, along with discreet air curtain vents that help aerodynamically optimize air flow around the wheel wells.

The sleek, minimalist design theme is especially evident in profile. Flush door handles, which automatically present themselves when the vehicle is unlocked, result in a cleaner, tidier appearance and contribute to improvements in QX80’s aerodynamic performance. Two harmonious character lines – one from the headlamps through the shoulder line, below the windows; the second, tracing from the front bumper to the creases in the lower doors – add character. Blacked-out door pillars contribute to a sleeker appearance for the upper body.

In the rear, a full-width LED lighting element draws the eye. Its segmented design recalls the appearance of the grille and DRLs while its curved profile was inspired by the tranquil reflections of light upon a body of water. Featuring over 300 LEDs, the lamps have a smoked finish and illuminate in a vibrant shade of red, with a pronounced upper section accompanied by a series of horizontal light bars below.

The all-new QX80 offers seven striking body paint colors, headlined by a new INFINITI color called Dynamic Metal. In development for more than six years, it was designed to provide a liquid metal feel that emphasizes QX80’s body surfaces. Thanks in part to a precise process that ensures metallic flakes lay flat in the paint, the result is a smooth texture and a hue that dramatically changes based on viewing angle.

An unforgettable welcome



In a nod to the Japanese principle of thoughtful hospitality, the all-new QX80 features a dramatic welcome sequence that includes activation of the available INFINITI Light Path. Upon approaching the vehicle with the key fob, the flush door handles automatically extend to welcome occupants. A stunning light show proceeds when the vehicle is unlocked: the INFINITI emblem illuminates, followed by individual elements in the DRLs, continuing from the center of the vehicle outwards. It culminates in the INFINITI Light Path, a stunning projection on the ground featuring the INFINITI wordmark and wing-like geometric shapes.

Luxurious and functional interior



The interior of the all-new QX80 is heavily inspired by Japanese culture and the principle of miyabi. Derived from Kyoto artisan culture, it references the use of layered, soft materials and gorgeous, flowing integration of technology and extraordinarily high-quality materials. Soft-touch materials abound, with particular attention paid to layering them over any hard parts where passengers’ arms or elbows may rest upon them. Additionally, elements like leather appointments, wood trims, suede and metal seamlessly incorporate high-tech items like touchscreens.

QX80’s dashboard concept uses two 14.3-inch displays. Ahead of the driver is a configurable meter with three views – Classic, Elegant and Enhanced – that can be operated by way of an ergonomically positioned jog wheel on the right of the steering wheel. That jog wheel can also operate the center INFINITI InTouch® display, or occupants can simply touch, tap and swipe, like on a tablet.

For the first time, QX80 also offers an available color head-up display7 to help keep key information in the driver’s eyeline.

Delivering on the INFINITI promise to incorporate powerful technology that enables a more connected and convenient drive, the center display comes with Google built-in5. Always-updated Google Maps allow for simple and efficient navigation, while users can download many of their other favorite apps on Google Play8. Google Assistant further makes everyday interactions easier and safer, allowing for natural-language requests like, “Hey Google, navigate to my nearest INFINITI retailer.”

A separate, 9-inch touchscreen mounted below the infotainment display provides convenient control of all climate functions, as well as front seating heating or cooling operations and selection of QX80’s drive modes. The screen uses haptic feedback to help users “feel” when they have selected the appropriate on-screen element. Because these functions are housed on their own touchscreen, they never intrude into infotainment operations like navigation or music displays, nor are the controls ever hidden under other menus. Helping free up valuable space for cupholders and storage, QX80 uses sleek push buttons to shift its transmission.

An inviting space is created with striking lines that run across the passenger side of the dashboard and an illuminated INFINITI emblem. Lighting can also help set the mood with 64-color Personalized Ambient Lighting, incorporating light pipes in the dashboard and doors.

USB Type-C ports are available in every row with a total of eight throughout the cabin, featuring up to 15-watt/3.0-amp power ratings for rapidly charging devices.

An available cool box in the center console, when activated, directs air-conditioned air into the compartment to help chill the contents, for instance a six-pack of soda cans on the way to a picnic.

The utmost in design: QX80 AUTOGRAPH



QX80 AUTOGRAPH further upends luxury SUV paradigms with its impeccable attention to even the smallest details. Outside, AUTOGRAPH grades are visually distinguished by a two-tone roof treatment and dark chrome trim, as well as unique, Layered Turbine 22-inch wheels.

Within the cabin, AUTOGRAPH features seating surfaces carefully finished in semi-aniline leather appointments, with a unique stitched finish effect that is partially completed by hand. Inspired by similar designs explored in prior INFINITI concept vehicles, the dot-quilting adds texture and depth to the seats, plus an extra level of craftsmanship with quality beyond reproach. Also notable are open pore ash wood trim pieces around the cabin, with laser-cut inlays into which ultra-thin aluminum accents are delicately and precisely positioned. The relative spacing of the aluminum trim becomes wider toward the front of the cabin, helping create a sense of space and width.

Just-right temperatures for each row



Unlike some competitors, the all-new QX80 treats every row with first-class comfort. For the first time in QX80 and exclusively within the segment, heated seats are available for the third row. The first two rows are available with heated and cooled seats. All-new QX80 extends available massaging seats to the second row for the first time in addition to the front seats, helping drivers and their loved ones feel refreshed on long journeys. In AUTOGRAPH grades, the rear seats and rear climate options are controlled by an intuitive touchscreen integrated into the rear of QX80’s center console.

An additional segment-first technology, available Biometric Cooling2, helps keep those in the second row at a comfortable temperature. An infrared sensor integrated into the vehicle’s headliner detects when a passenger is hot and near-instantly adjusts the temperature and air flow to send cool air to the second row – without any interaction required from the driver or front-seat passenger. The effortless technology can rapidly cool off a passenger who is, for example, feeling warm after a vigorous soccer match with friends. Testing shows Biometric Cooling can get passengers to a comfortable temperature in 50% less time.

Powerful available camera technology



The all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 uses the latest in camera and image processing technology not simply as a party trick, but to take the friction out of some of the trickiest situations in everyday driving.

One of the most striking is Front Wide View9, which uses camera information to provide a wide, 170-degree view to the sides of the vehicle across both 14.3-inch displays. That ultra-wide viewing angle allows for “seeing” past parked cars or around corners in tight garages.

Similarly invaluable is Invisible Hood View4, which uses advanced image processing to take footage from the vehicle’s exterior cameras to project an image of what’s directly in front of the vehicle onto the in-car displays. The result is as if one could see right through the engine bay, helping spot curbs in narrow drive-through lanes, car wash tracks and myriad other hard-to-spot obstacles on the ground.

Another enhancement is new-to-QX80 3D Enhanced AroundView® Monitor with Moving Object Detection10, which now adds a 3D spring function and multiple pre-selected angles from which the driver can see the car, providing a more natural viewpoint to see the vehicle’s surroundings when parking or maneuvering.

Camera innovations are also used to help with seeing what’s behind QX80. The available Smart Rear View Mirror11 has been enhanced compared to that of outgoing QX80 with better low-light performance and crisper imagery. Plus, for clients who tow, the Rear View Monitor has a special zoom view for assistance in hitching up a trailer.

Another innovative use of camera technology is the Journey Diary functionality. It can capture photos or videos from the forward-facing and, optionally, In-Car Camera of the QX80 to share on social platforms to capture a memorable trip.

The available In-Car Camera3 offers two additional benefits. First, those in the front row can push a button to have its vantage of the second-row seats displayed on the infotainment display for a quick check on passengers. Additionally, when the vehicle is parked, clients can use their INFINITI smartphone app to check the camera to see whether any items were left behind in the cabin – without having to go back out to the vehicle.

Sound that envelopes and immerses



The 2025 INFINITI QX80 is the first vehicle in the full-size luxury SUV segment with Klipsch® premium audio systems, reflecting the priority luxury clients place on highly accurate, lifelike sound for entertainment. The two systems were tailored by INFINITI and Klipsch engineers to seamlessly integrate with QX80’s interior and its in-vehicle technologies.

QX80 PURE and LUXE feature a 14-speaker Klipsch audio system with 600 watts of total power and a 12-channel amplifier. SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH take the audio experience to an even higher level with a Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System with 24 speakers, 1,200 watts of power and Individual Audio functionality. Distinguishing features include titanium tweeters, four High Line roof-mounted speakers, an 8-inch TriPower subwoofer and a 24-channel amplifier. The system incorporates DynamicAudioReveal™ technology to actively adjust audio equalization to mask background noise, and DJX® 3D Surround algorithm to create an immersive sound experience throughout the cabin, placing the listeners in the center of the performance without compromising fidelity or accuracy.

Exemplifying the spirit of innovation that unites Klipsch and INFINITI, the 24-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere system offers Individual Audio, leveraging stunning metal-trimmed speakers mounted to the front seat headrests. When enabled, Individual Audio allows for focusing only certain audio elements – such as navigation directions, music or phone calls – to one or both front seats. For example, the driver can make a phone call while passengers continue listening to music, or the driver could listen to a favorite playlist and hear map guidance without disturbing those sleeping in the rear seats.

Powerful practicality



Luggage space has increased in the all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80, making it even simpler to bring along all of life’s needs. Cargo room12 behind the second-row seats is up 18% compared to the outgoing model; behind the third row, it has increased by 30%. A flatter floor when the seats are lowered, plus the lowest liftover height in the segment when the available air suspension is in its access position, further ease loading and unloading cargo.

A motion-activated, hands-free power liftgate is standard, with an opening angle memory function to avoid striking lower garage doors or other obstacles.

Roominess for passengers was similarly enhanced, with increased knee and foot space in the first two rows, and significantly enhanced width, knee and legroom for the third row.

Because a full-size SUV like QX80 will so often accommodate multiple passengers (with seating for seven or eight), particular attention was paid to enabling swift and intuitive access to the rear rows. The second and third rows feature standard power fold and raise functions, which can be accessed from buttons in the cargo area or convenient buttons on the front control touchscreen. The second row features a “walk-in” mode that makes access to the third row simpler, providing class-leading access space to the third row. Additionally, owing to precise engineering of the folding mechanism, child safety seats can remain safely buckled in place even when the second row tips forward13.

Effortless power from new twin-turbo engine



As the flagship SUV in the INFINITI range, the 2025 QX80 delivers confident, capable performance balanced with refinement. All models feature a standard VR35DDTT 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged engine, rated for 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque – increases of 50 horsepower and 103 lb-ft versus the outgoing QX80. Electronically controlled variable valve timing on the intake contributes to crisp throttle response.

“The all-new INFINITI QX80’s advanced new 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine, delivers the highest torque output in our corporation’s history,” said Ivan Espinosa, senior vice president, Chief Planning Officer. “This gives the driver the feeling that they always have power in reserve, supports effortless towing and contributes to the all-new QX80’s powerful and rewarding drive.”

Complementing the new engine is a 9-speed automatic transmission with a 40% wider gear ratio range, allowing for both responsive acceleration and efficient highway cruising.

Confidence, comfort and control



Central to the INFINITI QX80 driving experience are decisive capability for the driver and unshakeable comfort for all passengers.

QX80 PURE and LUXE are equipped either with rear-wheel drive or INFINITI All-mode 4WD, while SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH feature standard 4WD. A convenient “Auto” mode for the All-mode 4WD systems is ideal for drivers encountering varying road surfaces.

All models feature a drive mode selector with Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow, Tow and Personal settings. Each mode features unique tuning for the powertrain response, electric power steering, driver-assistance features and, if equipped, Dynamic Digital Suspension and 4WD.

Available Electronic Air Suspension and Dynamic Digital Suspension further refine the ride and handling of QX80, while offering additional benefits in terms of vehicle usability. The air suspension lowers by 1.2 inches at speed for aerodynamic improvements. When parked, it can lower by 2.8 inches from normal to an Easy Access level – dramatically easing ingress and egress of passengers or loading of cargo. Finally, for use in more rugged terrain, an Off-road setting raises the air suspension 2.4 inches above QX80’s normal ride height.

The Dynamic Digital Suspension constantly measures the vehicle’s motion and calculates the required damping force for electronically controlled dampers. By regulating vehicle motions, reducing body roll around curves and minimizing up-and-down motions over bouncy roads, the system delivers smoother and more in-control lane changes, and enhanced ride quality.

Additional enhancements that benefit ride and handling include a frame with 57% greater lateral stiffness versus the preceding QX80 and the adoption of an electric power steering rack, which has 300% increased torsional stiffness and facilitates advanced driver assistance features.

Numerous enhancements to sound deadening render the cabin more tranquil for all onboard. On the highway, the all-new 2025 QX80 is as much as 3 decibels quieter than its predecessor; in urban and suburban driving, it’s as much as 4 decibels quieter.

Seamless driver assistance



As standard, QX80 includes an extensive list of technologies intended to help the driver avoid collisions, including Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Intervention® and Lane Departure Prevention. Trailer Blind Spot Warning14 additionally works when towing trailers up to 33 feet in length.

At the end of a journey, the available My Parking Locations feature provides guidance to make parking even more effortless. This technology makes it simpler to park in the same position, every single time, which is ideal for those parking in tight parking spots. The client simply stores their preferred parking location, and then parking guides – parking lines on the camera views – appear automatically when near the parking location. This helps guide the driver into their pre-programmed parking location, taking the stress out of parking “just right” every time.

The ultimate luxury is a more comfortable journey, and to that end, QX80 features two levels of advanced driver assistance. ProPILOT Assist 1.115 is standard and combines Intelligent Cruise Control with steering assistance to aid the driver in staying centered in their lane. The system also uses data from the navigation system to proactively adjust vehicle speed for curves, interchanges and other driving situations.

Optional on LUXE and SENSORY and standard on AUTOGRAPH, ProPILOT Assist 2.16 elevates the experience by allowing attentive drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain freeway driving scenarios.

Four highly desirable grade levels

Key features included on each QX80 grade level are shown below:

PURE LUXE SENSORY AUTOGRAPH • VR35DDTT engine with 9-speed automatic transmission

• INFINITI InTouch® with dual 14.3-inch screens

• Klipsch® 14-speaker premium audio

• Flush Door Handles

• 3D Around View® Monitor

• ProPILOT Assist 1.1

• Google built-in

• 20-inch wheels

• 8 USB ports All PURE features plus: • Dynamic Digital Suspension

• Electronic Air Suspension

• Head-up display

• Climate-controlled first- and second-row seats

• Remote Control Rear Seat

• 22-inch wheels All LUXE features plus: • Semi-aniline leather-appointed seating for first and second rows

• Biometric Cooling

• Klipsch® 24-speaker Reference Premiere Premium Audio

• Individual Audio

• INFINITI Light Path

• Massaging front seats

• Personalized Ambient Lighting (64 colors)

• Dark Brown open pore ash wood trim

• Frameless Smart Rear View Mirror All SENSORY features plus: • ProPILOT Assist 2.1

• Second-row massaging seats

• Second-row console with touchscreen HVAC and seat control

• Semi-aniline leather-appointed, heated third-row seats

• Front console cool box

• In-Car Camera

• Two-tone roof

• Dark chrome exterior trim

• Open pore ash wood trim with metal inlay

• 22-inch wheels with unique styling and finish

The all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 will reach retailers later this summer, with Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) as follows. MSRP excludes $1,995 destination and handling charge, tax, title, license and options. Retailer sets actual price.