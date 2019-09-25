Dallas Chefs for Farmers celebrate their ninth year of building a bridge between local chefs and Texas farmers. The festival started as an intimate, farm-to-table dinner, now a three-day festival celebrating locally grown food.

While farm fresh food is in high demand, building professional relationships can be challenging. This is especially true for farmers who live outside of the city. The festival gives farmers an opportunity to tell their story, and create partnerships with chefs in a relaxed and fun setting. Chefs are strongly encouraged to work with farmers and receive a stipend from the festival.

Participating Farms

Participating Texas farms at this year’s event include Cartermere Farms, Chubby Dog Farm, Comeback Creek Farm, Eden’s Garden CSA Farm, Profound Microfarms, Rae Lili Farm, Reeves Family Farm, Rehoboth Ranch, South Texas Heritage Pork, Sun E Farms, Texas Fungus and Tree Folk Farm. These farms are known for their quality products and desire to forge sustainable relationships with chefs at the forefront of the locavore movement.

Before the festival, chefs and farmers are carefully paired to create unique dishes and are stationed together under the tent to serve festival goers. Pairing is a top focus for the festival planners, aiming to introduce chefs and farmers who haven’t worked together before and have expressed interest in collaborating. Nick Walker of The Virgin Hotel Dallas will work with Tim Kerkman of Sun E Farms, Abraham Salum of Salum Restaurant will work alongside Jordan Jent of Texas Fungus and Suki Otsuki of Mudhen will team up with John and Aliza Kilburn of Comeback Creek Farm.

Kelley Escobedo, South Texas Heritage Pork Farm

Escobedo of South Texas Heritage Pork Farm and Jeffrey Bednar of Profound Microfarms are two farmers who have grown their business out of relationships established at Chefs for Farmers. “Talking directly with chefs about our farm makes our story more personal and the likelihood of chefs wanting to work together is much greater,” says Escobedo. “We want chefs to know we put two and a half years of pasture and custom feed in our animals to elevate our product. We aren’t just another source of pork.”

The Chefs for Farmers festival weekend kicks off Nov. 1 with a Southern Bourbon Supper with Scott Gottlich, John Tesar and Gerald Sombright. Tickets are $150 for this unique experience, at 18th & Vine, 4100 Maple Ave, in Dallas from 7-10 p.m. Join top chefs for a swanky Southern-style dinner. A bourbon cocktail reception, live music, a cigar roller, and comfort food classics are featured. Each chef prepares their signature southern dishes paired up with various wine, beer and spirits.

Farm Tour With Seed Project Foundation

Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet at Northpark Center to tour of three North Texas farms with a small course and an adult beverage at each stop. Tickets are $125 for a fun-filled day learning how local farmers and ranchers keep us fed, and enjoy dishes from three of the area’s best chefs. Participating farms include Profound Microfarms, McKinney Roots and Cartermere Farms. Chefs include Julio Ortiz, Andrea Shackelford and Junior Borges.

Nov. 2, Street Food Night Market presented by Audi from 6:30-10 p.m. Entrance at Victory Park Lane & High Market Street in Dallas; tickets are $95 VIP, GA $75.

Journey around the world at Street Food Night Market. The market features an international food scene where guests can sample bites from across the globe, sip on delicious cocktails, and enjoy DJ Yuna’s music. Menu includes everything from sushi to tacos to crêpes.

The Main Event Nov. 3

Nov. 3, The Main Event at Dallas Heritage Village, from 2-6 p.m. Tickets are $165 for VIP, $99 GA. Celebrate the 7th annual Chefs for Farmers main event at Dallas Heritage Village. This historic site serves as a backdrop for 50 of the top Dallas chefs and restaurants, over 40 wineries and distilleries and more than 8 breweries for tastings. Several new, mouth-watering experiences include the History of the Margarita with Dallas Historical Society, and a “grown-up” tailgate party presented by Ben E. Keith. There’s also a decadent rosé soiree hosted by Celebrity Cruises, an Audi Beirgarten, and much more.

Chefs For Farmers VIP lounge returns with the theme “The Fried Chicken & Champagne Campaign” presented by Thermador & Capital Distributing, hosted by Top Chef John Tesar and featuring additional Bravo Top Chefs. Purchase a Friends of the Festival Weekend Package for admission to every event. This includes the Southern Bourbon Supper at 18th & Vine, VIP to Street Food Night Market, VIP to The Main Event, name recognition on website and at the event for $375.

Chefs for Farmers

Chefs for Farmers is an annual, three day food and wine festival in Dallas. Their goal is to showcase the dynamic talents of Dallas chefs, artisans and farmers. Chefs for Farmers celebrates Dallas as an established food city through a handful of exquisite and mouth-watering experiences that highlight local dishes the city has to offer. For more information visit chefsforfarmers.com.

