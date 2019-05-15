2019 Oak Cliff Film Festival June 6-9

The eighth annual Oak Cliff Film Festival takes place June 6-9 at the historic Texas Theatre and other venues around Dallas. The festival showcases other venues like Bishop Arts Theatre Center and Kessler Theater, as well as Oak Cliff’s thriving restaurant and bar scene. Highlights include the best independent and brave filmmaking in Texas and beyond.

This year’s schedule includes 28 feature films, with 13 of the films having a Texas premiere. The festival also features 36 short films, opening and closing night parties, filmmaking workshops, live music events, and more. VIP Badges and tickets for individual screenings are available for purchase at filmoakcliff.com. Tickets for individual screenings will also be available at the door for each venue at a later date.

Oak Cliff Film Festival co-founders Barak Epstein and Jason Reimer said, “We welcome movie goers and film fans to another Oak Cliff Film Festival. The diverse neighborhood of Oak Cliff is the perfect context for the varied programming the festival seeks to introduce to new audiences.”

Opening Night Film “Greener Grass”

Directors and stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe will attend the DFW premiere of “Greener Grass.” The opening night film is an absurdist satire of suburban American life. The screening will be followed by a DJ Set by maximalist electronic composer Dan Deacon.

Additional festival highlights include: a 35mm screening of Ozu’s 1933 silent gangster pop drama “Dragnet Girl,” with Live Score by deliberate ambient musicians Coupler. Other highlights: “The Mountain” starring Jeff Goldblum as a famous lobotomist touring rural mental hospitals; and “Strange Negotiations,” the music doc where Pedro the Lion front-man David Bazan becomes a reluctant prophet to young Americans struggling to reconcile their faith. Also: A24’s “The Farewell,” Danny Boyle’s “Yesterday,” and the new Sailor Bear Production “Light from Light.”

The 2019 festival again partners with Austin Film Society, Sailor Bear film collective, Tim Headington’s Ley Line Entertainment, and Dallas Producers Association. They provide up and coming North Texas filmmakers with grant funds specifically to make feature films. Oak Cliff Film Festival is proud to promote the North Texas Pioneer Film Grant of $35,000 as part of the 2019 AFS Grant. These funds are reserved for emerging filmmakers who reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with an emphasis on underrepresented perspectives.

For more information, including updated Oak Cliff Film Festival 2019 Feature Program lineup, visit filmoakcliff.com.

The Oak Cliff Film Festival was established in 2012 as a regional film festival in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, Texas. The festival has received national acclaim from prominent sources including The New York Times, Filmmaker Magazine, and Moviemaker Magazine. The Oak Cliff Film Festival is the main program of the 501 3(c) Oak Cliff Film Society. The Oak Cliff Film Festival, headquartered at the legendary Texas Theatre, features the very best of Oak Cliff’s historic theater venues, highlights the popular restaurants and bars of the area, and seeks to showcase and cultivate the best of independent and brave filmmaking of all stripes from Texas and beyond.

