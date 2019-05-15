DeSoto Police Release Identity Of Body Discovered In High Meadows

DESOTO—Local detectives have released the identity of the body discovered last week in DeSoto. According to reports the body found in the 1000 block of Oak Meadow Lane was that of 29-year-old Micah Jamal Henderson.

“DeSoto Police Detectives have now identified all of the individuals involved in the homicide investigation in the 1000 block of Oak Meadow Lane,” said Detective Peter Schulte. “The police department is no longer looking for any individuals involved in the incident that led to this homicide. Detectives have interviewed the other involved individual(s) and will forward a case to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office for their review.”

Possible Scenarios

For undisclosed reasons police say at this time they have no plans to make arrests in association with this investigation. Dallas County Medical Examiner reports were also unavailable at press time as an investigation is still ongoing.

“Based on the evidence and the facts of this case, we do not expect to make any arrests at this time,” said Schulte. “We want our citizens to know that we do not believe that they are in any danger because of this incident and thank them for their assistance.”

Henderson, a Lancaster resident, was discovered Tuesday morning in the alley behind a residence in the 1000 block of Oak Meadow Lane. Police confirmed he was not shot at the location where his body was found.

According to reports Henderson was attempting to burglarize a home in the area when he confronted by an armed homeowner. However, police would not confirm this sequence of events at press time.

It is not something that happens normally in the quiet High Meadows neighborhood. So when news of a dead body was found in the northeastern corridor of the city, many were shocked.

At around 9:30 a.m. police received an emergency call from a nearby resident regarding a motionless body in the alley.

DeSoto Police officers responded to the scene and found the unresponsive man on the ground. He has sustained what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was then pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, which included Dallas County Sheriff deputies.

School Response

It’s important to note that the incident took place near Meadows Intermediate school near Meadows Parkway and Pleasant Run Road. However, at no time did this appear to be a situation to alarm school officials, despite the body being discovered during school hours.

Sonya Cole-Hamilton, Chief of Staff, DeSoto Independent School District said “We spoke to our law enforcement officer and can confirm that no lockdown was ever requested.”

DeSoto School Board President Carl Sherman Jr. confirms a lockdown was not required, but assures “Desoto ISD is always prepared with safety measures in place as necessary.”

Police Use High-Tech Tool To Capture Home Invasion Suspect

DeSoto Police were able to make effective use of sUAS (Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems) “drone” technology two weeks ago to capture a fleeing suspect in a home invasion, robbery and assault of a Senior DeSoto resident moments after it occurred.

After receiving the emergency call for help officers responded to the location, set a perimeter and quickly deployed the drone. The drone spotted the suspect in a heavily wooded area near the crime scene. He was changing his clothes in an apparent attempt to avoid being identified. Officers were able to safely apprehend the suspect & recovered the victim’s property. Thankfully, the Senior DeSoto resident was not seriously injured.

The DeSoto Police first began to utilize drone technology in 2018. All operators are police officers specially trained in the use of drones and follow all applicable state and federal laws. Under the direction and leadership of Chief Joseph Costa, the DeSoto Police Department has become a leader in this technology. Moreover DPD operators are regularly asked by other agencies across the state for assistance in starting their own programs.

Scam Artist Alert!

Finally, the DeSoto Police Department would like to warn our citizens about scam artist. Following inclement weather, scammers are posing as repairmen who routinely solicit door to door business. The main purpose of the scam is to gain your trust and convince you to give them money up front. If your home is damaged from a storm it is best to seek repairs through your Homeowner’s Insurance. Please call police at (972) 223-6111 if you encounter such a person on your property. Stay safe!

