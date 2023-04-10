City of Duncanville Announces the 2023 Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration

Facebook

April 10, 2023

Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville, in partnership with the cities of DeSoto, Cedar Hill, and Lancaster, will be host to the annual Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Armstrong Park (100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116).

Juneteenth, which blends the words June and nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating June 19, 1865. On that date General Order No. 3 was issued in Galveston, Texas, proclaiming enslaved African Americans in the state of Texas were free and effectively ending slavery in the United States, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect. Juneteenth Celebrations now bring communities together to celebrate this historic moment and promote diversity, understanding, and unity.

This year’s Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration will feature four hours of live music from some of the area’s best musicians. Attendees can also enjoy the Cultural Expo presented by the Duncanville Arts Commission, an Author’s Expo organized by Dr. Jean Pemberton Jones, a Wellness Expo, vendor booths, and bounce houses for the kids.

“The City of Duncanville is proud to be the host for the 2023 Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration,” said Mayor Barry L. Gordon. “This is an important event that brings our communities together to celebrate African American history and culture. I encourage everyone to join us on June 17th for a fun day of music and learning.”

The Juneteenth Celebration is a free event that will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Armstrong Park (100 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX 75116). It promises to be a day of entertainment, learning, and fun for the entire family.

For more information about the event, please visit www.bestsouthwestjuneteenth.com.