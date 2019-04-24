HGTV Smart Home 2019 In Dallas

HGTV Smart Home 2019 Packed With Innovative Features

We are obsessed with HGTV in our house. Sundays are spent cuddling with the kids while watching Property Brothers, Fixer Upper and other HGTV series. So, I was thrilled when HGTV invited us to tour the HGTV Smart Home 2019 in Roanoke, Texas.

Navigating to the HGTV Smart Home was a bit challenging as the GPS has trouble locating the Fairway Ranch subdivision. As we entered the home the first thing I noticed was the Video Doorbell Pro from SimpliSafe. With porch pirates and home invasions on the rise, a security system that monitors your door is a must for any “smart home”. Of course the home is packed with the latest and greatest in smart but practical technology.

HGTV’s designers checked every box when working with Highland Homes to build the one level, 3400 square feet bold contemporary home. Every detail was considered to create a highly innovative, energy efficient home aimed at the tech-savvy homeowner. They mixed practical and functional with fun elements. For example, the garage features an above ground storm shelter for those nasty spring storms that roll through DFW. Rain or shine, weather isn’t a factor when using the SkyTrak golf simulator! Plus, there’s still plenty of room to park the gorgeous 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Win the HGTV Smart Home 2019

You don’t own a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE? No worries, it’s part of the HGTV Smart Home prize package! You can enter the HGTV Smart Home 2019 sweepstakes through June 14 for a chance to win this beautiful, fully furnished smart home, plus $100,000 and the all new 2020 Mercedes GLE!

As we toured the home, I quickly realized all the ways we need to update/upgrade our home. The dog washing station in the laundry room with Kohler fixtures is at the top of my wish list. I oohed and ahhed over the Kohler smart toilet with advanced remote control. Although the Mom in me wondered how long before that high tech remote is misplaced by the kids… Who knew toilets could do so much? (Ambient lighting, motion activated open and closing, bluetooth speakers, heated seats, and so much more)

Features we would not have noticed without the tour-the VelUX no leak solar powered “fresh air” skylights. These skylights monitor online weather forecasts, indoor temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels. It analyzes the data and automatically opens the skylights to allow fresh air in or adjusts the blinds to increase energy efficiency.

The Push of a Button

Everywhere you turn inside the HGTV Smart Home, convenience is accessible with just the push of a button. There’s no more fighting over how hot or cold the house is, with individual climate controls in every room-including the garage. However, one of my favorite spaces was the patio and outdoor area. In Texas spending time outdoors is often hampered by mosquitoes and weather. The solution: Phantom Screens-a motorized screen that can be raised or lowered with a push of a button. Now you can enjoy afternoon cocktails on the back patio without battling the bugs.

The three bedroom, three and half bathroom home also includes a media room with 3D movie theater, home office, library, playroom, master suite with Samsung The Frame TV, butler’s pantry, outdoor patio with a Dragonfly 4K projection screen, and so much more. HGTV Smart Home 2019 host and interior designer did a phenomenal job of incorporating solutions to make everyday living simple. Want to learn more-check out the DIY Behind the Build: HGTV Smart Home 2019 special on April 25 at 11 pm est on DIY Network. On Friday the HGTV Smart Home 2019 Special premieres at 7 pm est on HGTV.

