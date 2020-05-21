Dallas County Reports 183 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 21, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is

reporting 183 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the

total case count in Dallas County to 8,273, including 203 deaths.

The additional 7 deaths are being reported today include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster and had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and was found deceased at home.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite and had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and expired at the facility.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 203 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

COVID-19 Cases Decline In Dallas County

“Today’s numbers continue a trend that we’re seeing this week of less positive cases. We also recorded seven more deaths today, bringing our number of total deaths up to 203. Our hospital COVID-19 beds, ICU admissions and emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms have remained flat. This information does not change that the most important thing we can do to flatten the curve and get to a place where we can safely do more things and get our economy moving again is to make good personal responsibility decisions. Download the public health committee chart on safe activities based on the current situation and hospital modeling at www.DallasCountyCOVID.org. Avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, wear a cloth face covering on public transportation and at businesses, plus use good and frequent hygiene. These are the best proven ways to #FlattenTheCurve. Remember, #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Additional information is available at the following websites:

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/travelers/index.html

DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

