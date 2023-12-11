WESTBOUND US 380 RAMP TO NORTHBOUND US 377 CLOSES DECEMBER 13 THROUGH MID MARCH

Facebook

DENTON COUNTY– Weather permitting, the westbound US 380 off-ramp to northbound US 377 in Cross Roads will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13 through mid-March 2024 as part of an ongoing improvement project. A signed detour will be in place during this temporary closure. Delays are possible and drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time or seek an alternate route.

This is a part of the nearly $160 million US 380 improvement project from Loop 288 to the Collin County line that was awarded to Zachary Construction Corporation. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.