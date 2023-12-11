Facebook

We have pleasant weather in store for most of the week, and then our next rain maker arrives Thursday/Friday.

Most of the week will be sunny/mostly sunny with highs in the low 60’s. Winds pick up a bit tomorrow and shift from south to east on Thursday, but shouldn’t be too rowdy.

We’ll start getting rain as early as Thursday night as our next system approaches. The timeline could change, but right now the bulk of the rain should be here Friday. Right now I don’t se severe weather being a factor, but stay tuned in case that changes. It should be a decent rain event for us, and overall chances of rain continue to increase as confidence rises. I have us at 60% now – but that could continue to rise. Highs should be limited to the mid 50’s on Thursday.

We should be dry by Saturday with a few lingering clouds, breezy north winds and highs in the upper 50’s. Sunday we return to the low 60’s with clear skies and breezy north winds.