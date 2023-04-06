We’re Spreading The News: Sinatra Bar & Lounge Will Accept Reservations This Saturday

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 6, 2023) – Calling all Frank Sinatra fans visiting Nashville, there’s a new bar in town where visitors can enjoy memorabilia while dining on Italian food. Icon Entertainment Group has announced that Sinatra Bar & Lounge will begin taking reservations this Saturday, April 8 for the highly-anticipated new establishment.

Reservations can be made online at SinatraNashville.com or by calling 615-866-2224. Lunch, Dinner, Cocktail and Dessert menus are now available on the website. Children under 5 are not permitted. Adults 21 and up only after 8:30pm.

Developed in partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises and located in the Icon-owned Southern Turf building, Sinatra Bar & Lounge celebrates Frank Sinatra’s enduring cultural legacy and brings a Manhattan-meets-Palm Springs ambiance to Nashville’s historic Printers Alley. The venue’s dining menu offers many of the Chairman of the Board’s personal favorites, traditional Italian dishes and steaks, complemented by libations and careful attention to aesthetic detail that has made Icon’s properties some of the most popular and endearing in Nashville. The warm, intimate atmosphere features a curated selection of rare photographs of Sinatra, his friends and associates, as well as some of his own artworks and paintings. Live music will be presented daily.

About Sinatra Bar & Lounge

Opened in 2023, Sinatra Bar & Lounge celebrates Frank Sinatra’s enduring cultural legacy and his special connection to Music City with a distinctive, Rat Pack-era feel in the heart of Nashville’s historic Printers Alley. Located in Icon Entertainment Group’s Southern Turf Building, Sinatra Bar & Lounge’s warm, intimate atmosphere features an extraordinary collection of Sinatra memorabilia, from ticket stubs and the official program from the singer’s 1976 performance at the Grand Ole Opry with Count Basie to curated photographs and several of Sinatra’s own paintings, as well as live music every day.

A carefully-cultivated menu includes some of Sinatra’s personal favorites, traditional Italian dishes, prime steaks, an array of classic cocktails and two rare Sinatra-inspired whiskeys by Jack Daniels. Offering one of Nashville’s most unique and elevated entertainment experiences, Sinatra Bar & Lounge is a must for any fan of “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” For more information, visit: SinatraNashville.com.