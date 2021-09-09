Weekend Closure I-30 Between SH360 & PGBT/SH161

Facebook

WEEKEND ROAD CLOSURE ALERT ⚠️

Beginning Friday, September 10 at 7 p.m., and continuing through Monday, September 13 at 5 a.m., I-30 will be closed in both directions between SH 360 and President George Bush Turnpike/SH 161.

The closure is required for the demolition of the SH 360 northbound frontage road bridge and I-30 underpass at Six Flags Dr.

Westbound I-30 traffic will detour along President George Bush Turnpike/SH 161, SH 180/Main Street, and FM 157/Collins Street. Eastbound I-30 traffic will detour to Six Flags Drive, and re-enter I-30 east of SH 360.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes along I-20 or SH 183 to avoid significant delays.