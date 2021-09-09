Cedar Hill ISD To Restore Campus Greenhouse As Part of ‘Freedom Day’ Project

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Freedom Day Project Focuses on Greenhouse at Cedar Hill High School

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is proud to partner with Educate Texas, an initiative of Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT), for an educational and environmentally conscious project as part of CFT’s Freedom Day on Friday, September 10. This year marks the 20thanniversary of the 9/11 attacks and this project is the first Freedom Day project being led by volunteers and partners from CFT’s Educate Texas.

“Our Educate Texas team is thrilled to work with Cedar Hill ISD to support their greenhouse project on Freedom Day this year,” said George Tang, managing director of Educate Texas at Communities Foundation of Texas. “Our partnership with Cedar Hill ISD is very important to our organization, and we are committed to continuing to work together to strengthen educational opportunities for students and the community.”

Volunteers from the district, and its community partners, will clean and restore the Cedar Hill High School Greenhouse, at 1 Longhorn Boulevard in Cedar Hill, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“We envision the greenhouse becoming a place where we can provide food for those in need, in addition to creating opportunities where scholars can engage under their program guidelines,” Cedar Hill High School Advanced Placement Environmental Science Teacher Holly Brookman said.

Volunteers will pull weeds, wash windows, pot soil and plant flowers and a tree.

Cedar Hill ISD middle school scholars will have a career exploration day where they’ll learn more about STEM-focused jobs from the volunteers. This portion of the program may be in-person or virtual.

About CFT for Business (CFT4B)

CFT for Business (CFT4B), a program of Communities Foundation of Texas, facilitates community involvement and philanthropy for companies of all sizes. Since CFT’s first Freedom Day in 2002, more than 14,000 volunteers from CFT4B member and sponsor companies have completed more than 50,000 hours of service on 9/11 to turn a day of tragedy into a day of doing good. Despite the pandemic in 2020, more than 350 volunteers provided support for 22 nonprofit partners for 23 distanced, in-person and virtual projects.

About Educate Texas

Educate Texas, an initiative of Communities Foundation of Texas, is a trusted change agent in Texas education, working through programs and policies to ensure every Texas student is prepared in the school, in the workforce, and in life. Since 2003, Educate Texas has partnered with school districts, institutions of higher education, businesses, community and civic organizations, state agencies, and policymakers to strengthen the public and higher education systems for all Texas students. Learn more atedtx.org. Follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/educatetexas), Twitter (twitter.com/educatetexas) or LinkedIn (linkedin.com/showcase/educate-texas/).