Warm and Dry First Half, Wet then Cooler Second Half: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Monday, October 6, 2023

Unseasonably warm weather will start the week, but a cold front is on the way that will bring us one rainy day and cooler temps after that.

Expect highs in the low 80’s with breezy southwest winds today through Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 60’s.

Thursday a cold front arrives that will keep us in the 60’s all day and bring periods of rain through the day. There might be a few claps of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. It looks like this will be a mostly rain event.

Rain could linger into Friday morning, but I think it exits early with highs that afternoon in the low 60’s and breezy north winds. Saturday and Sunday we’ll be in the mid 60’s with lighter northeast winds and lows in the mid 40’s.