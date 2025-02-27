Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa Set to Debut New Villas, Two-Acre Crystal Lagoon

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

San Antonio, Texas (February 27, 2025) – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, the premier Texas Hill Country resort located on 300 acres in San Antonio, will debut exciting new accommodations and amenities in 2025. The updates come as part of an ongoing, multi-phase renovation and will include the installation of standalone villas, a two-acre Crystal Lagoon, and a 5,600-square-foot indoor-outdoor event venue.

“Hyatt Regency Hill Country has been delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests for over 30 years. We are now thrilled to embark on an exciting new chapter that will redefine the resort experience here in Central Texas,” said Steven J. Smith, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. “With our long-standing history, we’ve had the honor of welcoming guests from around the world, many who return year after year. With the addition of five private villas, a unique Crystal Lagoon water feature, and a brand-new indoor-outdoor waterfront event venue, guests will find a unique world-class experience honoring the timelessness of our Texas hospitality and charm.”

Premium Villa Experience

This spring, the resort will debut five new secluded and idyllic villas, each named after historic Hill Country rivers including Guadalupe, Nueces, Brazos, San Saba, and Pecos. Each 2,336-square-foot villa will feature four bedrooms, including two king bedrooms and two rooms with double queen beds. Each of the four rooms features a private bathroom with soaking tub and walk-in shower, a patio with outdoor seating, and upscale in-room amenities. The welcoming accommodations also include multiple shared spaces for a comfortable getaway including a spacious living room, a fully equipped kitchen with stove, microwave and espresso machine, as well as an outdoor lounge and dining area with a firepit.

Guests of the villas will receive a VIP welcome amenity, text access to a 24-hour dedicated Villa Host Team, twice-daily housekeeping services, enhanced in-room dining options, convenient golf cart transportation to other areas of the resort and more. Additionally, villa guests will have access to the private pool and relaxing amenities at the adjacent Windflower Spa, which will also unveil a complete renovation this spring.

Crystal Lagoon Water Feature

Coming this fall, the resort will introduce a beautiful, man-made lagoon, powered by Crystal Lagoons® technology. The 2.2-acre Crystal Lagoons® amenity is the company’s first-ever project inside a Central U.S. resort destination, transforming Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort into an idyllic beach paradise located right in Central Texas. Crystal Lagoons’ unique concept and cutting-edge sustainable technology enable the development of world-renowned crystalline lagoons for people of all ages to enjoy the beach and water sports year-round.

This new water feature will be accompanied by beautiful white sandy beaches, premium private cabanas, a variety of fun water sports and an additional poolside food and beverage venue. The lagoon expands the resort’s existing water amenity lineup of multiple outdoor pools, a two-story water slide, a winding and relaxing lazy river, and a FlowRider® wave simulation machine.

New Indoor-Outdoor Event Venue

To round out the list of exciting new amenities, this fall, the resort will unveil a brand-new indoor-outdoor event venue overlooking the new Crystal Lagoon. The 5,600-square-foot versatile space will feature high-vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, large windows, and glass doors, providing an abundance of natural light and beautiful views. Surrounded by live oaks, the facility will open to a patio and ceremony lawn overlooking the picturesque lagoon, perfect for a dream wedding ceremony, cocktail hour or corporate event.

Not only will the lagoon provide a gorgeous backdrop for any wedding or event, it will also offer unique opportunities for bridal parties and corporate teambuilding with water activities for groups to enjoy right here in Central Texas.

Ongoing Resort Enhancements

These additions are part of the resort’s ongoing enhancement project. In 2023, the resort completed a full renovation of all guestrooms and suites, as well as interior event ballroom and meeting spaces. The updated guestroom accommodations feature brand-new hardwood flooring, updated technology including 65-inch ultra-high-definition televisions, new walk-in showers with modern tilework, and artwork that reflects the resort’s history as the location of the Rogers Wiseman Ranch. The upgrades to our indoor spaces feature an updated style with a blend of soothing hues, textures and classic patterns. From new carpeting and wall coverings to upgraded lighting and sound systems, meeting planners and attendees can expect to experience a lighter, brighter ambiance throughout the resort. The new design concept boasts a sophisticated aesthetic inspired by the surrounding landscape, while paying homage to the resort’s heritage.

Additionally, in 2024, the resort updated its on-site dining outlets, including its signature steakhouse, Antlers Lodge restaurant, Cactus Oak Tavern, and Charlie’s Long Bar. The property also debuted a new indoor/outdoor bar concept called Woodbine Bar. Located in the lobby, the new bar offers a sophisticated atmosphere, serving a menu of signature cocktails that pay homage to the resort’s Hill Country setting.

For more information and to book your villa experience, visit hillcountry.regency.hyatt.com or call (210) 879-3655 to speak with a reservation specialist. To book a tour for your upcoming wedding or event, call (210) 520-4014 or e-mail SANHC-RFP@hyatt.com.