USA’s Largest Traveling Whiskey Festival Heads To Fort Worth

On Saturday May 24, 2025, attendees of the Fort Worth Whiskey Riot festival will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.
Now in its 8th year of touring, Whiskey Riot is known nationally as the event of the year for whiskey lovers and the whiskey curious. Not only does the event bring an extraordinary list of whiskey brands together under one roof, it also provides exclusive access to brand founders and industry experts in order to create an immersive experience unlike anything else in town.
THE DETAILS:
- Date: Saturday May 24, 2025
- Time: 4-7 PM (Early Access Admission Hour: 3-4 PM)
- Location: The Social Space, 205 S Calhoun St., Fort Worth, TX 76104
- Cost:
- General admission 4-packs: $75 per person
- General admission single tickets: $90 per person
- Early Entry Admission: $120 per person
- Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.
- Get tickets and see FAQs: Here!
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
General admission tickets are $75-$90 and include:
- Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
- An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
- Whiskey cocktails from great brands
- Get tickets: Here!
Early Entry Admission tickets are $120 and include:
- Exclusive uncrowded tasting hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time and premium access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar
- Samples of 200+ types of whiskey
- Special access to select limited edition and rare whiskies that will not be available during the General Admission time
- An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home
- Whiskey cocktails from great brands
- Get tickets: Here!
LOCAL TEXAS BRANDS:
- Milam & Greene (Blanco, TX)
- Balcones (Waco, TX)
- 1845 Distilling (McKinney, TX)
- Maverick Whiskey (San Antonio, TX)
- Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery (Spicewood, TX)
- Blackland Distillery (Fort Worth, TX)
- Austin Craft Spirits Co (Austin, TX)
- Bending Branch (Comfort, TX)
FIRST POUR & GLASSWARE:
- Ghostwood Blended Bourbon
OFFICIAL COCKTAIL BARS:
- Bardstown Origin Series Bottled-in-Bond featured in “Whiskey Wedge” cocktail
- Green River Bourbon featured in “Stillhouse Smash” cocktail
- Glenfiddich 14 yr featured in an Old Fashioned
EARLY ENTRY POURS:
- Milam & Greene Unabridged Cask Strength Bourbon
- J.T. Meleck American Rice Whiskey, Single Barrel
- Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon
- St. George Lot series American Single Malt
- Balblair 15
- Prideful Goat 12yr Rye
- 10th Mountain Barrel Proof Rye
- RD1 10-year Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished With Brazilian Amburana Wood
- American Metal Whiskey 10 Year
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Reserve
- Penelope TBD
- 1845 Distilling TBD
- Jimmy Red Wheated Bourbon Whiskey Aged 7 Years
- Sagamore Spirit Manhattan Finish
- Yellowstone Limited Edition
- Widow Jane Vaults
- Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast Bourbon Btl in Bond
- Very Olde Saint Nick Immaculata Bourbon
- James E. Pepper ‘Decanter’ KY Straight Bourbon
- Boondocks 18yr Bourbon
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon
- Breckenridge Rum Cask Finished
- Breckenridge Buddy Pass
STANDARD POURS:
- Milam & Greene Triple Cask Bourbon
- Milam & Greene Port Cask Finished Rye
- Milam & Greene Bottled in Bond Bourbon
- Milam & Greene Very Small Batch Bourbon
- J.T. Meleck American Rice Whiskey, Small Batch
- J.T. Meleck American Rice Whiskey, High Proof
- Von Payne Black Whiskey
- Michter’s US*1 Bourbon
- Michter’s US*1 Rye
- Michter’s US*1 Sour Mash
- Michter’s US*1 American
- Horse Neck RTD Variety Pack
- Horse Neck Double Barrel Bourbon
- Horse Neck Sherry Finish Bourbon
- St. George Single Malt Whiskey
- St. George Baller Whiskey
- St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
- Pursuit Spirits – Pours TBD
- Bear Fight Kentucky Reserve Bourbon
- Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey
- Numbskull Flavored Whiskey
- Creek Water American Whiskey
- Creek Water Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey
- Nikka Whisky from the Barrel
- Hirsch the Bivouac
- Writers’ Tears Double Oak
- Old Pulteney 12
- Jacob’s Pardon #3
- Dos Maderas Luxus
- Dos Maderas 5+5
- Gran Duque D Alaba ORO
- Augusts Distillery Old Route 8
- Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 10
- Starlight Blackberry Whiskey
- Starlight Carl T Bourbon
- Starlight Bourbon BIB
- Starlight Rickhouse Rye
- Giant Bourbon 95 proof
- Giant Straight rye 100 proof
- Prideful Goat 6yr Bourbon
- Bardstown Origin Series Bourbon
- Bardstown Origin Series Bottled-in-Bond
- Bardstown Origin Series Rye
- Bardstown Origin Series High Wheat
- Green River Bourbon
- Green River Wheated
- Green River Rye
- Green River Full Proof
- Boondocks 6YR Bourbon
- Boondocks BIB Rye
- Boondocks 6YR Port Finish
- Boondocks Cask Strength 11yr
- 10th Mountain Bourbon
- 10th Mountain Rye
- American Single Malt
- 10th Mountain Brandy
- RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished With French Oak
- RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished With Brazilian Amburana Wood
- RD1 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Double Finished In Oak and Maple Barrels
- American Metal Whiskey – 90 Proof
- American Metal Whiskey The Disciple Sonic Infused Whiskey
- Ironroot Republic Harbinger 115 Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Ironroot Republic Sleight of Hand Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Ironroot Republic Sleight of Hand Blend of Straight Rye Whiskey
- Ghostwood Blended Bourbon
- Ghostwood “Black” Barrel Proof
- Ghostwood Blended Bourbon Finished in Chardonnay Cask
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Horse Soldier Bourbon Barrel Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- James E. Pepper ‘1776’ Straight Rye
- James E. Pepper ‘1776’ Straight Bourbon
- Old Pepper Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon
- Old Pepper Bottled-in-Bond Rye
- Natterjack Irish Whiskey Blend No. 1
- Natterjack Irish Whiskey The Mistake
- Natterjack Cask Strength
- Old Humble Distilling Texas Straight Whiskey 750 ml
- Old Humble Distilling Special Reserve
- Old Humble Distilling Boomtown Bourbon 750ml
- Old Humble Double Oak Straight Rye
- Austin Craft Spirits Co’s – Austin 85 Light Whiskey
- Austin Craft Spirits Co’s – Austin 101 Light Whiskey
- Austin Craft Spirits Co’s – Austin 121 Light Whiskey
- Austin Craft Spirits Co’s – Austin 111 Light Whiskey
- Big Stick Bourbon
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye
- Hard Truth High Road Rye
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Bourbon
- Hard Truth Sweet Mash Wheated Bourbon
- Silver Star Spirits-Silver Star Texas Honey Whiskey
- Silver Star Spirits- Silver Star Texas Whiskey
- Silver Star Spirits-Silver Star Ranch Style Coffee
- Silver Star Spirits- 1849 Bourbon
- Yellowstone Select
- Yellowstone Toasted
- Yellowstone Rum Cask
- Penelope 4 Grain
- Penelope Architect
- Penelope Toasted
- Penelope Wheated
- Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey
- Woodinville Rye Whiskey
- Glenmorangie Original
- 1845 Distilling Preemption Reverence Texas Straight
- 1845 Distilling Preemption Reverence Texas Straight Four Grain
- 1845 Distilling Preemption Reverence Texas Straight Wheated
- Leiper’s Fork Bottle in Bond Tennessee Whiskey
- Leiper’s Fork Bottle in Bond Bourbon
- Jimmy Red Classic Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond
- Jimmy Red Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Sherry Casks
- New Southern Revival Rye Whiskey
- Breckenridge Bourbon
- Breckenridge High Proof
- Breckenridge Port Cask Finished
- Breckenridge PX Cask Finished
- Happenstance Whiskey
- Triple Dog Irish Whiskey
- Iron Wolf Bourbon
- Iron Wolf Hot-Scotch
- Iron Wolf Iron Hot
- Glenfiddich 12 yr
- Glenfiddich 14 yr
- Balvenie 12 yr
- Balvenie 14 yr
- Tullamore Dew Original
- Tullamore Dew Honey
- Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey Small Batch 93 Proof
- Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey Double Oak
- Busker Triple Cask
- Busker Single Grain
- Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
- Redwood Empire Lost Monarch Blend
- Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
- Redwood Empire Screaming Titan Wheated Bourbon
- Redwood Empire Pipedream 101 Bourbon
- Ole Smoky Banana Pudding Cream Moonshine
- Ole Smoky Salty Caramel Whiskey
- Ole Smoky Salty Watermelon Whiskey
- Ole Smoky Mint Chocolate Chip Cream Whiskey
- Ole Smoky Blackberry Whiskey
- Widow Jane 10 Year
- Widow Jane Baby Jane
- Widow Jane Applewood Rye
- Widow Jane Paradigm Rye
- Gold Bar Blended Whiskey
- Gold Bar Double Cask Strength
- Gold Bar Rickhouse
- Cock of the Walk Bourbon
- Wattie Boone Bourbon
- Preservation Estate Bourbon
- Old Man Winter Bourbon
- Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon
- Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
- Elijah Craig Rye Whiskey
- Heaven Hill 7 year bottled in bond bourbon
+ more to be announced!