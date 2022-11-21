‘Twas the Night Before Cirque du Soleil Opens in Grand Prairie

Facebook

‘Twas the Night Before, the acclaimed holiday musical by Cirque du Soleil, makes its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater in Grand Prairie. The show opens Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 11 for 25 performances.

“We are excited to be back in Texas, with this energetic show! ‘Twas the Night Before is a colorful spin on the beloved Christmas tale, with incredible acrobatic feats, lovable and fun characters that will wow children and their families” said Marie-Josée Adam, Vice-President and General Manager, Events & Experiences Division.

The critically acclaimed production is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. Lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites are-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

‘Twas the Night Before Tickets

Tickets start at $44 and are available at AXS.com. Group tickets of ten or more are available through texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com, or by calling (281) 367-9717.

Performance Schedule: Friday, Nov. 25 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 27, 12 noon, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.; Wednesday, and Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are Thursday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 noon, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 noon, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.

This production has enchanted close to 300,000 fans since its 2019 debut in Chicago and New York. It has become a new holiday tradition and has created national and local media buzz. New York Theater Guide said, “Cirque du Soleil unwraps a happy new holiday gift for family audiences with its ‘Twas the Night Before…., a cheerful high-performance show.” New York Stage Review said, “’Twas the Night Before… is the perfect antidote to the frenzy of the season and will enrapture, enchant and entertain anyone with breath in their body and joy in their heart. I left the theater feeling like a kid again, enwrapped once more in the awe and wonder of my youth. There is no better feeling than that!”