Duncanville, DeSoto, Midlothian Football Playoffs This Weekend

Duncanville (11-0) vs. The Woodlands (10-2)

The Panthers have won four consecutive region titles and have played in the state championship game 3 of the last four years. Coach Samples is once again chasing the elusive State Title as the Duncanville Panthers need to eliminate The Woodlands Highlanders to play for state.

Series History:

The Woodlands and Duncanville split two previous meetings with the last meeting coming in 2001. Both games ended with a score of 12-10.

November 26 @ 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

This is the third consecutive season DeSoto has advanced to the region-semifinal round, seventh time since 2010.

The Pfield – PfISD Athletics

1440 West Pecan

Pflugerville, TX

United States

November 25, 2022 4:00 PM

Tickets are $8

Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0)

While Timberview hasn’t made it past Round 3 of the playoffs losing in the third round three times in the past four years, they are looking to change that this Friday when they face Frisco Reedy. Don’t discount the Lions though, they came from behind against Lancaster to keep their playoff hopes alive.

November 25, 3 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Pennington Field- 1501 Central Dr Bedford, TX

Tickets are Pre-sale $6

Game day $10

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. South Oak Cliff (9-3)

Buy tickets early for $5 Students/$8 Adults, or for $10 on game day at bit.ly/hhsregionaltix

November 25, 3 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium