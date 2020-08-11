Travel Trends: Sun and Beach Anyone?

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic some hotels are offering not only a grand opening south of the border, but resort specials you do not want to miss. There are also island options or how about a trip to Florida for a last-minute vacay before fall sets in and school begins.

New Property:

Conrad Punta de Mita | Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

About the property: Coming to Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit on September 1st, the Conrad Punta de Mita is Hilton Conrad brand’s first ever resort in Mexico, and the second Conrad brand property in the country. Drawing influence from Mexico’s rich history and unique culture, indigenous artwork will integrate with exceptional amenities to create a sense of barefoot resort elegance. All 324 guest rooms and suites will boast views of the Pacific Ocean, with suites and villas offering large patios, plunge pools, freestanding soaking tubs, and outdoor showers. Four restaurants and three bar concepts will offer menus and spaces that pay tribute to age-old techniques and flavors of the local region.

Offer: In celebration of the resort’s opening, traveler’s booking four nights or more can take advantage of The Hola Conrad Package which includes luxury round trip airport transfers, $100 USD resort credit and complimentary access to Conrad Spa’s wet areas. Rates for the package start at $349 per night.

Marriott Cancun Collection | Mexico

About the properties: The mysticism of Mexico’s ancient history and world-class Marriott service seamlessly combine at these two idyllic resorts overlooking the bright blue waters of the Mexican Caribbean. Both the Marriott Cancun Resort and JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa feature palm-studded grounds, spacious beach-chic rooms with private balconies, and trendy cocktail programs. Grab a private beachfront cabana to spend the day in the sun listening to the soothing sounds of the ocean, with a brunch basket and beer bucket brought right to you. In the evenings, guests can shake things up and order from JW’s 150 Margaritas Menu or sample the Mexican street food at Marriott Cancun’s trendy SacBé Beach Shack. Coupled with beachfront cabanas, free-form pools, Bali-style day beds, 10 international restaurants and Mayan-inspired spa treatments, these resorts are sure to impress.

Offer: “Stay Longer, Save More” deal takes 30% the best rate for stays of three nights or more and includes a $50 daily resort credit for use on dining or at the spa. Use code D3Q at booking. Rates start at $104/night at Marriott Cancun Resort and $153/night at JW Marriott Cancun. For more information or to book, visit www.marriottcancunresort.com and www.jwmarriottcancun.com.

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa | Mexico

About the property: Nestled along the pristine Banderas Bay with views of the Sierra Madre Mountains, the Marriott Puerto Vallarta invites guests to enjoy newly reimagined spaces and concepts, including an upgraded infinity pool (Puerto Vallarta’s largest), and Nosh, a bi-level, open air eatery just steps from the sand that provide the ultimate getaway for those travelers seeking an escape to relax and revitalize. The Pacific beachfront retreat offers rooms with private balconies, a variety of restaurants and bars to choose from, a water sports center, and a Kids’ Club, with programming highlights that include a sea turtle conservation nursery on site and a special tequila education program, complete with a proprietary brand and onsite tequilier.

Offer: Travelers seeking a beach getaway can experience more and save when they book the Stay Longer offer. Guests who book three nights will save 25% or 30% when they stay four or more. To book, use promo code D3Q. The offer is available through September 30, 2020 and valid for travel through December 20, 2020. Restrictions and blackout dates apply. Marriott Puerto Vallarta has a flexible 24-hour cancellation policy on all promotions and additionally, the resort fee has been waived for all travel through October. For more information, visit www.puertovallartamarriott.com.

Island Possibilities:

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino | Aruba

About the property: A tropical scene of palapas and sparkling turquoise waters, the Aruba Marriott Resort provides a picture-perfect oasis on Palm Beach. This upscale getaway offers the largest accommodations on the island, nine restaurants and bars, and plenty of outdoor amenities for travelers to space out, stretch out, and relax. Spend the day lounging under a palapa or reserve a private poolside cabana for all day fun-in-the-sun. Dine al fresco at Atardi, the resort’s toes-in-the-sand restaurant with front-row seats to the sunset. Explore the island’s natural beauty at Arikok National Park, or dive into the Caribbean Sea with a snorkel tour. With nonstop flights out of most eastern major airports, getting to the ‘One Happy Island’ is as easy as can be.

Offer: With the ‘Stay Longer, Save More’ offer, guests can save 20% on best available rates on a stay of four nights or more. Book now through September 30, 2020 for stays from July 10 – December 23, 2020 and January 3 – April 30, 2021. Nightly rates with the discount applied start from $239++/night. Blackout dates apply. To book, visit www.arubamarriott.com and use promo code D3Q.

Couples Resorts | Jamaica

About the property: All-inclusive beachfront luxury and unmatched personalized experiences await at all four adults-only Couples Resorts properties. Couples Negril, Couples Swept Away, Couples Tower Isle, and Couples San Souci all provide endless luxury with 24-hour dining, unlimited premium bar selections, unlimited watersports and an array of dining options on each property to provide everything you need for a romantic beachfront getaway all in one place. Tower Isle features its own private island, while Couples Negril boasts a treehouse spa taking beachfront relaxation to another level. Couples San Souci has its own mineral grotto and mineral spring pool, and sister property Couples Swept Away provides fit couples with a 10-acre sports & fitness complex to get active after indulging at one of the six restaurants on property

Offer: Romance travelers looking to save on a tropical escape can earn up to $500 in instant cash credits when booking a stay of five nights or more with the Couples Comeback offer. Offer valid at all properties for booking until September 30, 2020. Stays booked from now – Aug 31, 2020 will receive $500 in cash credits and stays from September 1 to December 24, 2020 will receive $400 cash credits. Additionally, guests who provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results upon arrival will receive a $100 resort credit. Rates start at $349. For more information, visit https://couples.com/

Resorts In The USA

Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale | Fort Lauderdale, FL

About the property: Explore the brand-new Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale located inside the area’s newest and tallest skyscraper. Inspired by the area’s yachting culture and waterfront location, the property features artwork, architecture, lighting, and a nautical color palette showcasing its theme of life on the water. This premiere destination includes the sleek Elev8 pool with unbelievable city views, the lobby-level restaurant – Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar, Peloton bikes available for rental, a Moet vending machine and more. With doors that open right onto the downtown scene, guests have direct access to experience all the action while still getting a chance to vacation at this sophisticated escape.

Offer: “Ditch the Kitchen” package includes drinks and dinner for two at Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar, parking, and two nights of accommodations. Available to book through July 31, 2020, with travel valid through June 19 – September 30, 2020. Rates starting at $109/night.

The Palms Hotel & Spa | Miami Beach, FL

About the property: Surrounded by swaying palms and tropical gardens, The Palms Hotel & Spa is the ideal hideaway for a spacious and nature-inspired getaway. Guests can spend the day relaxing at the sparkling private pool, exploring the lush gardens, unwinding under a tiki cabana, or relaxing with a holistic treatment at the now appointment-only AVEDA spa. Visitors can enjoy seasonal, local farm-to-table fare at the on-site Essensia restaurant or stroll down to the now pedestrian-only Ocean Drive for al-fresco, beachfront dining in the heart of the art deco district in South Beach.

Offer: “Florida Residents & Roadtrippers:” For stays through September 30, save 10% off the best flexible rate, enjoy complimentary valet and sleep in with 2PM late check out. Rates start at $159/night.

W Fort Lauderdale | Fort Lauderdale, FL

About the property: Located directly along the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach, W Fort Lauderdale is a glamorous oasis waiting to be encountered. As South Florida’s signature playground, this beachfront beauty pushes travelers to live it up from sunrise to sunset with an endless list of amenities and services. Soak in the sun and cool down by the infamous, insta-worthy WET Deck rooftop pool with art-deco tiling and plush daybeds. This summer, book one of the hotel’s new WET VIP experiences with private cabana rentals and B&F credits. Then, massage stress away with blissful treatments at AWAY spa, stop by the Living Room to sip on delicious cocktails, or indulge taste buds with a gourmet experience at Steak 954. From check-in to check-out, W Fort Lauderdale serves up curated moments to fuel and escape any day of the week.

Offer: “LauderDeal” offer includes a complimentary room upgrade and valet parking, $25 daily breakfast credit, and for the first-time ever, a waived resort fee which includes a coveted beach set up and more. Nightly rates with the package start from $269++. Valid for stays through September 30, 2020. Use code 0GL when booking at www.wfortlauderdale.com.

A little surprise:

Barnsley Resort | Adairsville, GA

About the property: With 3,000 acres and only 150 rooms, Barnsley Resort’s grounds naturally provide the perfect backdrop to relax, unwind, and enjoy a charming and luxurious getaway surrounded by nature. Spend the day hiking through miles of trails, relaxing on the 18-hole Jim Fazio golf course, or spending time canoeing or practicing catch-and-release fishing at 10-Acre lake. Explore the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains via a guided horseback ride, meet baby barnyard animals at The Farm, or be surrounded by acres of trees, foliage, and crisp outdoor air while sporting clays at the Beretta Shooting Grounds.

Bike through the village on one of the resort’s cruiser bicycles and enjoy the rich and vibrant flowers that flank every inch of the sprawling Village Green, complemented by the expansive boxwood gardens near the historic Manor House Ruins, dating back to the 1840s. Guests can opt for accommodations in the 55-room Inn, or for a truly distancing getaway, book one of the property’s 39 individual cottages, which offer private accommodations ranging from one to seven bedrooms per cottage.

Offer: “Freedom to Savor Summer” offer includes daily breakfast for two in Woodlands Grill, overnight accommodations, and a nightly $100 resort credit to use for various activities, including sporting clays, golf, horseback riding, UTV tours and more. Valid for stays through September 3, 2020. Nightly rates with the package start from $336++/night. To book, visit www.barnsleyresort.com.

