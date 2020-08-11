Dallas County Reports 30 New COVID-19 Deaths

Dallas- New COVID-19 cases in Dallas County continue to decline with hospitalizations and ICU admissions also trending downward. But with 30 new deaths being reported, we are reminded this virus is still dangerous. One of the deaths announced today was of a 30 year old male resident of Dallas that did not have underlying health conditions.

“Today’s numbers carry with it a somber reminder of the dangerousness of COVID-19 as we announce the deaths of 29 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and one probable COVID-19 death. The number of new positive cases continues on a downward trajectory due to wearing masks, maintaining six foot distancing, good hand washing and avoiding unnecessary trips outside of the home. Please avoid places and activities where you come within six feet of people who are unmasked.

It is frankly impossible to do some activities and maintain one hundred percent masking and six foot distancing; however, in the State of Texas, some of those activities are allowed by our Governor. Just because something is legal, doesn’t mean it is advisable and both the Public Health Authority for the county and the cities and the medical task force are strongly advising against any activity where 100% masking is not possible. It’s up to all of us to continue to flatten the curve so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids get back to school sooner rather than later and as safely as possible,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Today’s Dallas County Deaths:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

New Dallas County COVID-19 Cases August 11

Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 298 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 55,553, including 785 confirmed deaths. An additional 30 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,272, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Save

Comments

comments