Toyota TRD Goes Upscale in 2020 Avalon

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD, An Impressive Sedan

The last Toyota Avalon I test drove was this past December – an Avalon Hybrid. I was impressed at this flagship Toyota’s fuel economy at 43 miles per gallon, but even more amazed at the price – a mere $42,259 complete with every bell and whistle. At the time I wrote that this Avalon had come so far I was amazed. The first Avalon I drove two and a half decades ago seemed to have not been that much better than a non-flagship model. This one was exceptional.

Now, driving the TRD model, I am even more impressed. I found the hybrid very peppy with great torque, exceptional comfort and providing a perfect answer to all my needs. But, the first ever TRD Avalon is impressive. When Toyota puts its Total Racing Design team together to create a vehicle, you just know it will be exceptional. I admit it costs a bit more (roughly three thousand dollars) than the cost of the hybrid. But, at the same time, where can one obtain a flagship sedan with all the attributes of the Avalon for only $45k?

The Avalon TRD is built to tame twisty roads and answer drivers who want to enjoy a lot more sport than average. This Avalon combines a track-tuned chassis and a 301-hp V6 engine with head-turning design in a comprehensively equipped model grade based on the content in the XSE grade. It exemplifies TRD’s holistic approach to performance development. Like its Camry TRD sibling, the Avalon TRD is as sophisticated and comfortable in its road manners as it is quick and agile.

Just like the hybrid model I tested in December, I fell completely in love with the newest model Avalon. It had all the comfort and luxury features I loved in the hybrid with just enough more power to satisfy anyone’s desire to take a ride on the wild side every now and then.

Safety & Technology In Toyota Avalon

The new TRD joins Avalon’s four other grades: XLE, XSE, Limited and Touring. The XLE, XSE and Limited grades are also available as is the aforementioned Hybrid. All grades of the 2020 Avalon are equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) suite of active safety systems, which includes; Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD); Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC); Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA); and Automatic High Beams (AHB). My test model also included a Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) with Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB).

My test model was equipped with Toyota’s Bird’s Eye View Camera with Perimeter Scan. It uses front-, side-, and rear-mounted cameras to display a composite view as seen from above. With our rock wall-lined driveway, such a feature is priceless.

All 2020 Avalon models are equipped with 10 standard airbags and Toyota’s Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Braking System, and Smart Stop Technology.

If I were in the market for a full-size completely luxury appointed vehicle, I have to admit the Avalon would be at the top of my list. In fact, I think it currently is at the top of my list of favorite cars for the 2019, and thus far, the 2020 model years.

