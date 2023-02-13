Tonight’s Lotto Texas Jackpot Is A Whopping $41.75 million

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Currently the third-largest jackpot prize in North America

AUSTIN – After there were no winners for Saturday night’s Lotto Texas® drawing, the jackpot for the Monday, Feb. 13 drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $41.75 million, which is currently ranked as the third-largest jackpot prize up for grabs in North America and fifth largest in the world. In North America, it sits only behind Mega Millions® and Powerball®. Monday’s Lotto Texas drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $25.1 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Monday’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, Feb. 15 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $42.5 million.

“The Lotto Texas jackpot continues to climb, giving Texas Lottery® players an exclusive chance to win one of the largest jackpot prizes currently up for grabs in the world,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “I’m looking forward to congratulating the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner in more than two years and the first one of 2023. As this jackpot run continues and becomes more thrilling, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Monday’s drawing will be the 64th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing. This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the Sept. 30, 2020 drawing when it reached an estimated $47 million, which was claimed by a Seguin resident who purchased the winning ticket at Pic N Pac 10 in Seguin.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. Ticket sales for the next Lotto Texas drawing will close at 10:02 p.m. CT on Monday.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.2 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $202 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.