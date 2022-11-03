Texas Lottery Increases Multi Draw Option To 15 for Powerball and Lotto Texas

Facebook

Increased Multi-Draw option is available in the Texas Lottery® App and at retail locations; updated playslips now available in lottery playstations

AUSTIN – When Texas Lottery players choose the Multi-Draw option for Powerball and Lotto Texas, they can now stay in the game longer. Multi-Draw allows players to play their same sets of numbers for more than one drawing. In response to demand from its players, the Texas Lottery has expanded the Multi-Draw option for both games from 10 to up to 15 consecutive drawings. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 6, players may access the additional Multi-Draws through any of the following­:

Texas Lottery App: On the “Create Play” screens, the additional draws will be available to choose under the “Number of Draws” drop-down menu.

Playslip: On the new Lotto Texas and Powerball playslips – which can be found in lottery playstations at Texas Lottery retailers – the options 12 and 15 have been added under the “MULTI-DRAW” column. The old Lotto Texas and Powerball playslips will work until full replenishment at retailers has occurred.

Retailer: For tickets manually entered by a clerk at retail, players may tell the clerk the number of Multi-Draws (up to 15) they want added to their Powerball and Lotto Texas Plays.

Before this change, players could choose to play their same sets of numbers for Powerball and Lotto Texas for up to 10 drawings. When Monday draws were added to both games in August 2021, it limited future draw purchases to about three weeks instead of up to five weeks that was previously available. The new Multi-Draw additions (11, 12, 13, 14, 15) will now allow players to purchase up to five weeks of consecutive draws.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes up to $10,000. The most recent Lotto Texas jackpot winner was a Katy resident, who claimed a $19 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the drawing held on Sept. 17. The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an estimated annuitized $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

For more information, visit the “How to Play” pages for Powerball and Lotto Texas on the Texas Lottery website at texaslottery.com or download the Texas Lottery App.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35.7 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $77.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $194 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.