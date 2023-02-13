DART Asks Young Artists: Where Can DART Take You?

Facebook

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Student Art Contest has begun accepting individual entries from all North Texas students through Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The theme of this year’s contest is “Go Here. Go There. Go Everywhere!”

By bus, train or GoLink, DART puts your world within reach. Just choose your direction, and let the adventure begin! The DART Student Art Contest is your chance to show us all the places (literally and otherwise!) that DART takes you. It’s about seeing new places and meeting new faces. Who knows how far you’ll go. Get on board and get on your way!

Kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout North Texas will compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on DART rail stations, buses and inside trains. Winner’s artwork will also be displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, and on DART’s website, DART.org. This year, we will reward the five teachers who submit the largest number of qualified entries with a $100 gift card.

The 2023 DART Student Art Contest thanks our community partners the Dallas Museum of Art, Half Price Books, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas Zoo, the Dallas Children’s Aquarium, the Dallas Arboretum, and Toyota, as well as our media partners the Advocate, Al Día, the Dallas Morning News, DFW Child, KERA, Local Profile, NBC 5, Plano Magazine and Telemundo 39.

The 2023 DART Student Art Contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and judges will select one Best of Show winner from all K-12 entries. The Best of Show winner is not eligible to win additional prizes from their grade category.

The Best of Show winner will have his or her artwork featured on DART buses and will receive a $2,000 cash prize. The winning entry will also be posted on DART.org.

The first-place winner in the kindergarten-2nd grade category will receive a $100 cash prize, while the winner in the 3rd-5th grade category will receive a $150 cash prize. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes.

The first-place winner in the middle school category (6th-8th grade) will receive a $250 cash prize, and his or her artwork will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes.

The first-place winner in the high school category (9th-12th grade) will receive a $500 cash prize, and his or her artwork will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes.

For additional information, as well as complete rules, prize information and additional entry forms, visit DART.org/artcontest, or contact Carlos Huerta at chuerta@DART.org or (214) 749-2721.