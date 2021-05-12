Denton County COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist Now Open to Individuals 12+

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

12+ Up Can Join Denton County COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist

May 12, 2021 – Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist is now updated to allow all individuals ages twelve and above to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at DCPH’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. Appointments will be available for self-scheduling of individuals 12 and older first on the DCPH waitlist on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. Additional appointment times and locations will be added in the following days.

“This exciting announcement is one more step in the right direction. We immediately worked to open our Vaccine Interest Portal to now accept those ages 12-15 and will make appointments available for parents and guardians to select from,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We continue to work to ensure eligible individuals have access to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as we all work together on a path to ending this pandemic.”

The FDA has authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 12 and older, but, at this time, both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only authorized for individuals 18 and older. Eligible individuals are encouraged to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist as well as check with their primary care providers, pediatricians, and/or pharmacies, as vaccines are currently available at multiple providers and pharmacies throughout Denton County.

Kids 12-17 Must Be Accompanied By A Parent/Guardian

Parents and/or guardians must accompany minors 12-17 years old to DCPH vaccination clinics. DCPH emails weekly updates on Friday afternoons to those on the DCPH waitlist who have yet to be invited to a first dose appointment.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. To locate providers and pharmacies within Denton County with COVID-19 vaccines available, visit vaccines.gov/search

and/or dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine

For questions or concerns, DCPH’s COVID-19 call center can be reached in English and Spanish at 940-349-2585, Monday – Friday 8 AM – 5 PM

Comments

comments