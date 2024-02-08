The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Named Five-Star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2024 Star Awards

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS, Texas — [February 7, 2024] —For the fourth consecutive year, Dallas’ luxury Lone Star landmark, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, has been awarded with the prestigious Five-Star designation by Forbes Travel Guide, the only global ranking system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. This coveted 2024 triumph upholds the property’s placement among the most iconic and revered hotels and resorts worldwide.

“The Forbes Five-Star award is one of the most esteemed achievements that can be bestowed upon a hotel, and we are proud to say we’ve accomplished this feat four years in a row,” said Andrew Davidson, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Ladies and Gentlemen who consistently go above and beyond to ensure every guest experiences the very best of hospitality. We are grateful for this esteemed acknowledgment and will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence that our guests expect and deserve.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the originator of the prestigious Five Star Rating systems and has provided the travel industry’s most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hospitality entities since 1958. The Forbes Travel Guide team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against up to 900 rigorous and objective standards, provide consumers with insight to make better informed travel and leisure decisions. To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. To learn how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

As the first hotel in the state to achieve this award in 2020, this latest accolade reinforces The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas as a leading luxury brand in Texas. Apart from outstanding service and luxe accommodations, the hotel is home to world-class dining at Fearing’s Restaurant and Rattlesnake Bar, led by the Father of Southwestern Cuisine, Celebrity Chef Dean Fearing, as well as a 12,000 sq. ft. water-centric spa, pool and Pool Bar, and 19,000 sq. ft. of cutting-edge meeting and event space.

Located on downtown Dallas’ famed McKinney Avenue, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is a destination for Texas locals as much as visitors, exemplifying genuine hospitality, elegant design and thoughtful gestures in a sophisticated and bold setting. With 218 recently reimagined rooms and suites – each boasting an enviable view of the city skyline – accompanied by an impressive repertoire of onsite amenities, The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas beguiles visitors with legendary service, locally inspired amenities and exclusive experiences.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, please visit ritzcarlton.com/dallas o r call (214) 922-0200.