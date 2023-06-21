The Parlor At Sheraton Dallas Hosts Free Mixology Mondays With Cocktail Lessons

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Sheraton Dallas’ talented Mixologist, Adam, has stirred up free mixology lessons on Mondays, at The Parlor, the hotel’s upscale lounge bar, in Downtown Dallas for guests of the hotel to enjoy after a long day of meetings or travel. What better way to end the work day than learning how to make classic cocktails, and then sipping on them afterwards, for free! Travel home with a new cocktail recipe and mixology tips and tricks to add to your skillset.

Mixology Mondays are come-and-go lessons from 5-7pm in The Parlor inside the hotel. Adam will have all of the ingredients and tools ready and demonstrate how to make classic cocktails with fun tricks of the trade. Have fun creating your own craft cocktail and then enjoy your delicious creation afterwards.

The type of cocktail demonstrated varies weekly. The next couple of Mixology Mondays will feature:

Monday, June 26 – Mojito

Monday, July 3 – Sangria

Monday, July 10 – Raspberry Gin Smash

Monday, July 17 – Watermelon Margarita

Monday, July 24 – Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade

Adam grew up on the east coast and has always had a passion for the fast-paced lifestyle which led him to working at one of the largest nightclubs in New York City. Adam has explored more than 43 countries and worked at luxury properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton Aspen and the Grand Cayman Marriott. He uses ingredients from around the world to create unique cocktails not found anywhere else.

The Parlor serves craft cocktails and tasty bites in an atmosphere that features a retro style replicating aspects of historical speakeasies.

Sheraton Dallas is the largest hotel in Texas and the second largest Sheraton in the world, with 1,840 guest rooms, 230,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention spaces, pool, fitness center with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and Peloton bikes, and four dining outlets including The Parlor, Open Palette, Draft Sports Bar & Lounge and Open Mkt. Sheraton Dallas Hotel is located at 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, Texas 75201. Sheraton Dallas redefines the meeting and business travel experience. The hotel is conveniently located in the middle of downtown Dallas, nestled near American Airlines Center and Fair Park, and within walking distance of many shops, restaurants and bars including the Deep Ellum neighborhood