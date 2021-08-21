The Marvelous Wonderettes Brings Live Shows Back to Duncanville Community Theatre

210 shares Facebook

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” runs Aug. 19-21 and 25-28, and is the first live production onstage at Duncanville Community Theatre since the pandemic. The nostalgic jukebox musical is set in 1958, at the Springfield High School Senior Prom. The show, which ran for over 1,200 performances off-Broadway, is written and created by Roger Bean with musical arrangements by Brian William Baker. A number of everyone’s favorite fifties songs, like “Allegheny Moon,” “Dream Lover,” “Lollipop,” “Mr. Lee,” and “Secret Love,” are featured in the musical.

Duncanville Community Theatre veteran Elisa Guse directs an ensemble cast, featuring Jessie Wallace as Missy, and Candice Maughan as Cindy Lou. Danielle Franklin as Betty Jean, and Tianta Harrison as Suzy completes the quartet. Band members are onstage for the entire production, which is performed without an intermission. Susan Kheshtinejad is on keyboards, with Christina Borneman on drums. Jim Borneman plays guitar and also does Principal Varney’s voice-overs.

DCT actors and directors are dedicated community volunteers, who donate their energies and talents for the love of theater. Besides volunteering their time, most furnish their own costumes for productions. They also help furnish props and set pieces.

“Marvelous Wonderettes Director

Mrs. Guse, who taught at Reed Middle School for 37 years, is also DCT’s Education Director. She said Jessie Wallace (Missy) was one of her students at Reed. Jessie is an award-winning costumer for a number of area productions, and co-founded IMPRINT Theatreworks in Dallas. She created the delightful 1950’s era costumes for “Wonderettes.”

Candice Maughan, who plays aspiring prom queen Cindy Lou, teaches in the music department at award-winning Grand Prairie Academy of Fine Arts. Tianta Harrison (Suzy), the choreographer for the show, is also a teacher in Cedar Hill. Dr. Danielle Franklin (Betty Jean) is a dentist at Sunflower Dental Co., and the Chairwoman of Duncanville Chamber of Commerce.

Additional production staff for the show includes Wendy Acosta, Production Manager; and James McKey, Lighting Operator.

Duncanville Community Theatre

Duncanville Community Theatre was founded by Executive Director Amy Jackson in 1988. Jackson is co-owner of A V Pro, Inc., an audio visual company based in DeSoto. They sell and install professional lighting, rigging, and other theatrical equipment such as curtains.

Tickets to “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are priced from $13 on Thursday nights to $15 on Friday and Saturday nights. Discounts are available for senior citizens, children, active military and veterans. Duncanville Community Theatre is located at 106 S. Main Street. For ticket information, please call 972-780-5707.