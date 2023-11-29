The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat and the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat Return To DQ

Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas (November 29, 2023) –Ho, Ho, Ho! TheCandy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat and the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treathave returned to DQ® Restaurants in Texas and are available throughout December.

Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat takes the peppermint flavor to the next level by blending peppermint candy cane pieces and choco chunks with world-famous DQ soft serve. It’s a mix of minty, chocolatey flavors perfect for the most wonderful time of the year.

The Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat features soft sugar cookie pieces and icing with festive sprinkles blended to perfection with DQ vanilla soft serve – it’s a mouthwatering favorite during the holiday season.

The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat and new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat are available through the end of December while supplies last.

Order your favorite cravings on the DQ Texas mobile app for the “Best Treats & Eats in Texas” while earning rewards and learning about great deals. New users receive a free Blizzard Treat (any size) or a Hungr-Buster® just for signing up.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.