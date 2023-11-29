Zoe Chandler of Midlothian Given Stand Up for Stem Award

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Texas Girls Collaborative Project announces the 2023 Stand Up for STEM Awards that recognize and elevate the work of incredible individuals and organizations in Texas advancing women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The 2023 Stand Up for STEM High School Individual Award is being presented to:

Zoe Chandler, High School Junior, Midlothian Heritage High School, Midlothian ISD, Midlothian.

Zoe Chandler was awarded the Corporate Stand Up for STEM Award for her outstanding efforts to promote STEM mentorship to girls interested in pursuing careers in STEM, increasing the diversity of those pursuing STEM careers, balancing the ratio of girls to boys on the FIRST robotics team, and developing girls who want to enter the STEM education pipeline.

Her position as president of the Heritage High School award-winning FIRST robotics team has encouraged girls to take on STEM-driven leadership positions. She actively recruits girls, places them in leadership positions and empowers them.

The awards will be presented on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the 7th annual Texas Women and Girls in STEM Summit hosted virtually by the Texas Girls Collaborative Project.

About the Texas Girls Collaborative Project:

The Texas Girls Collaborative Project (TxGCP) is a statewide network of advocates and educators from non-profits, K-12 schools, universities and colleges, and companies across Texas and beyond who are committed to motivating and supporting women and girls to pursue and thrive in careers in STEM. TxGCP leads the annual Texas Women & Girls in STEM Summit, disseminates curriculum and effective practices, and supports a network of collaborators, resource sharing and STEM communications throughout the state. TxGCP is a state collaborative of the National Girls Collaborative Project.