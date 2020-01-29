The Band’s Visit Opens In Dallas At Winspear

Tony Award Winning Musical Comes To Dallas

“The Band’s Visit,” winner of numerous Tony Awards including Best Musical, is coming to Dallas. The musical is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM), Broadway Across America (BAA) and AT&T Performing Arts Center at the Winspear Opera House Feb. 4-23. Single tickets start at $25.

Plot synopsis: After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band travels to a remote village. The village is located in the middle of the Israeli desert. No bus service is available before morning plus there’s no hotel in sight. The unlikely travelers are welcomed and taken in by the locals, and their lives become intertwined in unexpected ways.

“THE BAND’S VISIT” celebrates the way music, longing, and laughter connect us all. The show tells a delightfully offbeat story, as a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. The Egyptian band brings the town to life in unexpected ways. Talented on-stage musicians perform the Tony- and Grammy-winning score.

The world premiere of the musical opened at the Atlantic Theater Company Dec. 8, 2016. The show then opened at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre Nov. 9, 2017, with 589 regular performances and 36 previews before closing in April, 2019.

The Band’s Visit Creative Team

“The Band’s Visit” features music and lyrics by multiple award winner David Yazbek and a book by multiple award winner Itamar Moses. The show won Musical” awards from the Tony Awards, Drama League, and New York Drama Critics’ Circle. Also from the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel, and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and directed by multiple award winner David Cromer.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), and Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design). Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), and Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations). Also Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator), and Rick Bertone (Music Director).

The original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of “Answer Me” on NBC’s “Today”.

Save

Comments

comments