Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth Opens Nov. 10

Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF)opens in Fort Worth Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 12. Two films with local connections will screen at LSFF this year.

Lone Star Film Festival Screening

“Oklahoma Breakdown: The Story of Mike Hosty” screens at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main Street in Fort Worth. Mike Hosty is a one-man band freak of nature who also tells jokes. The underground music legend was built on his rare ability to combine stunning musical talents on multiple instruments with a comic sensibility, plus improv skills to produce entertaining and original performances on the fly.

The performances that won Hosty loyal fans and devotees from big concert stages to intimate music venues and dive bars are just one facet of his singular talent. When Stoney LaRue turned Hosty’s song, “Oklahoma Breakdown” into a #1 hit in 2007, few knew who wrote the song or what genre it came from. They just knew they loved it. So, who is the man behind the music and those performances who has had an influence on countless bands from the ‘90s on?

Oklahoma Breakdown

Christopher Fitzpatrick’s documentary “Oklahoma Breakdown” gives us a backstage pass to Mike Hosty’s life. It explains why a legend of the underground music scene has reservations on chasing the limelight, when he could be a millionaire.

Writer/Director Christopher Fitzpatrick said, “In the late 1990s in Norman, Oklahoma I came across an artist that would forever stick with me. The band Heater, and then a couple of years later, the Mike Hosty Trio, featured a guitarist whose guitar sound was irresistible. College kids like me were required to hit the dance floor-all the cool kids were there, dancing to the B-3 Organ of the Trio’s Chris Wiser and of course, that Mike Hosty beat.”

“Every time I came back to Oklahoma, my immediate thought was always ‘Where is Hosty playing tonight?’ In 2016 the timing was right to work on a side project, and a documentary on Mike Hosty was the first thing on my mind.”

“Through five+ years I was fortunate to get help from some incredibly talented people in my own backyard of Dallas, and the project was finally worth releasing to those that have yearned for a deeper dive into Mike Hosty’s life and career. And for anyone being introduced to him for the first time, you owe it to yourself and to Mike to spread the word. After all, everyone likes to laugh and have a good time-two things that are synonymous with the name, Hosty.”

SWEAT OF HIS COW

The award-winning comedy short, Sweat of His Cow, screens at 11:15 a.m. at The Cowboy Channel Studio, 409 E. Exchange Ave. in Fort Worth.

“Sweat of His Cow” is “a silly love letter to the sexy late-night cable cinema of Skinimax and the Red Shoe Diaries.” From the depths of someone’s lost VHS tapes comes this story of an impossibly gorgeous doctor lawyer who runs out of gas next to a barn where an impossibly sweaty man is milking a cow. A sexy relationship ensues where they learn that gas is just the beginning, milk is always the end.

The six minute short feature is written by local filmmaker John Stuart Wildman. He also directed along with Alan Smithee, with a cast featuring Celina Rae, Chris Gardner and Wildman.

For updated screening schedule and ticket information about the Lone Star Film Festival, please visit lonestarfilmfestival.com.