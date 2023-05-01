Texas Exclusive: NEW Jalitos Hungr-Buster at DQ Restaurants

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

BEDFORD, Texas (May 1, 2023) – Fans can always count on DQ® restaurants in Texas to come up with some tasty, Texas-inspired deliciousness. In this case, that’s the Jalitos® Ranch Hungr-Buster® – a mouthwatering Texas masterpiece that brings the heat.

The action starts with a full-quarter-pound grilled beef patty and garden-fresh lettuce, served up with creamy jalapeño ranch dressing and melty pepper jack cheese, then crowned with crispy jalitos between two buttery toasted buns.

What are jalitos? Pronounced “ha-LEE-tos,” they are jalapeno strips crispy-fried to spicy perfection – a brilliant take on the Capsicum annuum chili pepper so prevalent in the southwest.

When atop the classic Hungr-Buster, these zesty slivers of peppery goodness deliver a mild-to-medium punch and a zesty, satisfying crunch that’s so good, so irresistible, you’ll wish you could put them on everything!

Perfect for dine in, take-out or delivery where available, the Jalitos Ranch Hungr-Buster is only available through May 22, 2023 while supplies last only at DQ restaurants in Texas.

Fans can order all their favorite Treats and Eats through the super-convenient DQ Texas mobile app. Sign up for the “Best Treats & Eats in Texas,” learn about great deals and earn rewards. And remember, new users receive a free mini-Blizzard® Treat just for signing up.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Faceb ook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.