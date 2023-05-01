Cedar Hill Hosts Public Meetings for New Public Transportation

Facebook

TERRELL, TX— May 1, 2023— STAR Transit, a regional public transit agency, will hold two public meetings regarding the upcoming rollout of public transportation services in Cedar Hill. Anyone wishing to express their opinions or ask questions is encouraged to attend.

“STAR Transit has a decades-long history of providing affordable and reliable public transportation to southern Dallas County. We are excited to extend our services to riders in Cedar Hill,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director. “We take community feedback seriously, so please share your thoughts at a public meeting.”

STAR Transit will launch two service options in Cedar Hill. Dial-A-Ride service can be booked one business day to up to two weeks in advance and allows riders to choose their origin and destination points anywhere within the STAR Transit service area. STARNow trips can be booked via the call center or the STARNow app and offer same-day service within the designated zone.

Public meeting #1 is Wednesday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104. This meeting will be in-person only.

Public meeting #2 is Friday, May 12 at 12:00 p.m. The meeting will be at the Cedar Hill Senior Activity Center, 1740 Mansfield Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104. Citizens may also attend this meeting remotely via Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/j/83215752964), phone (669-444-9171; meeting ID: 832 1575 2964), or Facebook (facebook.com/startransit/).

Assistive listening devices, American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters, and other accommodations will be made available upon request by contacting Teresa Elliott at 469-474-2309. Please provide at least 72 hours’ notice (or two weeks’ notice for ASL interpreters) to help ensure availability. Un traductor español estará disponible.

The public comment period ends May 26. For more information, call 877-631-5278 or visit STARtransit.org. STAR Transit service in Cedar Hill is scheduled to begin June 1.