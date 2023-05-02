Duncanville observes National Small Business Week

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The City of Duncanville will observe National Small Business Week April 30-May 6. Mayor Gordon is expected to sign an official Proclamation at the May 2 council meeting, reading:

America’s strongest economic growth in almost 40 years has been driven by the resilience of our small businesses who, despite a worldwide pandemic, continue to pioneer innovative solutions to our country’s greatest challenges and create opportunities for families and workers; and

WHEREAS, when we support small businesses, local communities preserve their unique culture while creating jobs for our citizens; and

WHEREAS, the President of the United States has proclaimed National Small Business Week every year since 1963 to highlight the programs and services available to entrepreneurs through the U.S. Small Business Administration and other government agencies; and

WHEREAS, the City of Duncanville supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s small businesses do what they do best – grow their business, create jobs, and ensure that our local communities remain as vibrant tomorrow as they are today.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Barry L. Gordon, Mayor of the City of Duncanville, Texas do hereby call upon all citizens of Duncanville and upon all patriotic, civic, and educational organizations to observe the week of April 30th – May 6th, 2023 as National Small Business Week.

National Small Business Week

The Economic Development Corporation has added incentives to kick off the City’s inaugural Small Business Week by highlighting locally owned businesses in Duncanville. A raffle that allows participants to win $500 to their favorite Duncanville small business will be held this week. To enter, request a NSBW sticker from a participating business. Scan the QR code, which directs you to your preferred EDC social media page. Then post a picture of the sticker in front or inside the business, and tag the EDC and your favorite business on the post.

Businesses who participate receive NSBW stickers for their customers to take and post, casting their votes by tagging their favorite and the EDC. Those businesses that place in the Top 10 each receive $1,000, and the business with the most votes receives an additional $500.

The EDC requires the participating businesses to be locally owned or operated, with 50 or fewer employees. More information is available on the DEDC Facebook page.