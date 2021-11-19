Tall ‘Tails Hard Seltzers From Shiner Bring Fun To The Party

Facebook

Shiner Beer Releases Tall ‘Tails Hard Seltzers

Just down the road from DFW, the independent, family-owned brewers of the iconic Shiner Bock Beer, have released Tall ‘Tails, a mixed 12-pack of all-natural, cocktail-inspired hard seltzers. Each flavor, Ruby Red Paloma, Watermelon Margarita, Texas Mule and Mexican Martini, riffs on a classic Texan favorite.

Since its founding in 1909, every drop of Shiner is proudly brewed and bottled in the original brewery in Shiner, Texas. While widely known for their beers, Shiner also offers

premium hard seltzers. Tall ‘Tails builds on Shiner’s hard seltzer portfolio by bringing craft cocktails down to earth and giving them a uniquely Texan character.

Each artistically designed can features a “tall tale” of the drink’s origin—for example, the Watermelon Margarita can tell the story of Margarita the ghost, a mysterious Watermelon Maid who can be seen wandering at night. Legend has it, Shiner’s brewers

camped out to find her, and when they did, she offered an ancient Watermelon Margarita recipe. Of course, the Shiner brewers would never tell a tale… would they?

Bursting With Flavor Not Calories

The Watermelon Margarita combines juicy watermelon with tart lime for a sweet spin on a traditional favorite. Out of the four varieties this was my husband’s favorite. He said, “Perfect on a hot afternoon out by the pool or out on the lake, gets better with every sip.” Come summertime these could be perfect for putting in a popsicle mold and freezing!

The Mexican Martini is a lime and agave cocktail topped off with just a hint of brine for a sweet and slightly salty treat. I’d try serving this one in a glass over ice with a Tajin rim. If you really wanted to kick it up a notch add a few jalapeno slices.

Another Texan favorite, the Ruby Red Paloma takes the bold grapefruit flavor that the Rio Grande Valley is known for and adds a kick of lime. This one can be enjoyed out of the can or in a glass with a sugar rim.

Shiner’s Texan Mule mixes a burst of lime with a zip of zesty ginger. Again you can drink straight from the can, but I’d prefer to serve it in a copper mug with a lime and fresh mint.

Share a Cocktail, Share a Tall Tale

“With the launch of Tall ‘Tails, Shiner is sharing the lore of Texan culture far and wide. These unique cocktail-inspired cans are best when enjoyed in the company of good friends while telling (or creating) tall tales of your own,” shares Matt Pechman, Spoetzl

Brewing’s Head of Marketing.

Whether you’re at the beach, spending the day at the lake, or relaxing in the pool, these new beverages are refreshing. The Tall ‘Tails 12-pack (4.5% ABV) is available now at retailers nationwide. And if you’re counting calories, good news, each can is gluten-free with just 100 calories with 1g of sugar and 3g of carbs.

Please remember to drink responsibly and never drink and drive.