Light Up Your Holidays With Dallas Zoo Lights Drive-Thru Event

By Contributor Jill Eastman

Dallas Zoo Lights Open Tonight & Run Through January 2, 2022

Dashing through the zoo, with your family in the sleigh…okay the SUV, oh what fun it is to ride along, enjoying millions of lights on display! Adding some sparkle to 2021 is this year’s Dallas Zoo Lights, presented by Reliant. This drive-thru event has grown over the years with lots of fun for the entire family. From the friendly smiles that illuminates the front entrance to the Park and Smile Reliant Holiday Village, this family-friendly event lights up the faces of all ages.

Featuring one million twinkling lights, the zoo looks magical from the comfort of your own vehicle. The drive is not only relaxed but convenient with photos ops all-around. Listening to the holiday melodies on 1680 AM gave way to some favorite displays which included the pink flamingos, artic polar bears and dinosaur areas.

This isn’t just your typical holiday light display, but rather a fun journey with laser lights and a 3D video experience. Young kids will love the special time with Santa and older kids of all ages will love the fun photo ops to light up their holiday social posts.

What’s on Display at Dallas Zoo Lights?

Marvel at mesmerizing animal-themed vignettes, from a lush rainforest to an Antarctic adventure; stunning, 360-degree light-covered tunnels; hanging lighted décor; and silk-covered, illuminated animal lanterns.

Park and stroll through Reliant Holiday Village at the end of the drive-thru route to partake in photos with Santa, photo ops in front of the 30-foot lighted Christmas tree, musical performances, and more.

All of this is sure to light up any holiday scrooge in your family. Dallas Zoo lights run on select nights, Nov. 19 – Jan. 2 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m., but remember tickets must be reserved in advance. Non-member price: $65 per car, member price $50 per car. You can bring as many people in one vehicle as will fit with seatbelts!

The estimated time to drive through the Dallas Zoo Lights experience is 30-45

minutes but may be longer during peak times. You can make it extra fun when you pre-order one of the prepackaged sets of holiday goodies online. These can be purchased when you buy your Dallas Zoo Lights tickets. These treats will be delivered to your car upon your arrival. PRO TIP: The pre-ordered treat combos are the ONLY place to get the souvenir insulated holiday cups!

Also, members receive a $15 discount and so many other perks! Join at the Patron level or higher for a FREE Dallas Zoo Lights ticket. Members also get 10% off the pre-sale food and drink packages, as well as the food, drinks, and retail items available for purchase onsite along the way.