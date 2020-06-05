Sweet Summer Treats for Dad

With Father’s Day on the horizon, several of our favorite places are offering special sweet treats. Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie in West Village is open to make sure there are plenty of options to make your dad’s day more special.

Special Sweet Treats

Father’s Day is June 21, and Bisous will celebrate all dads all month long with specials like burger macarons. They also have candy bar flavored macarons, tarts, and drip cakes. Spoil your dad with freshly baked pastries from Bisous’ Freezer to Oven Collection. The collection includes peach blueberry crisp, chocolate hazelnut pull-apart, and dinner rolls. All items are available in-store and online in June.

Bisous Bisous was founded in 2015 by award-winning pastry chef Andrea Meyer. They specialize in French-style pastries made from scratch daily, using only the finest ingredients. A rotating selection of delicious offerings like Macarons, cruffins, croissants, eclairs, cakes, and tarts feature flavors inspired by the season. Their full coffee and espresso bar features blends of beans from Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters. They also offer culinary classes, a Rendezvous food truck, and an off-site kitchen for wholesale business.

Order online at bisous-bisous.com, or call 214.613-3570 for curbside pickup. Reduced store hours are Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is open for one healthy customer to enter at a time at 3700 McKinney Ave., #150 in Dallas West Village.

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Kate Weiser Chocolate is again welcoming guests into their Trinity Groves store, 3011 Gulden Lane #115. That store, which continued to operate a curbside pickup business after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has reopened. Customers can be assured Kate Weiser takes every precaution to ensure a safe shopping environment for all guests with their robust cleaning regimen and strict hygiene protocols.

“We’re excited to welcome our loyal guests back into our stores, where they can shop for their favorite treats, including hand-painted bonbons and chocolate bars,” said Kate Weiser. “Whether you’re buying a gift or just want something sweet for yourself, we’re ready to safely serve the community.”

Two other Kate Weiser Chocolate locations, in NorthPark Shopping Center and Fort Worth, are also reopening. Online shopping is also available at kateweisterchocolate.com.

Save

Comments

comments