Lancaster Seniors Enjoy Early Thanksgiving Lunch

Thanksgiving Lunch Was Served At Lancaster Senior Life Center

LANCASTER – Thanksgiving came early for the seniors in Lancaster this year.

The Lancaster Senior Life Center was the place to be this past Thursday from 2 to p.m. for those ready to get the Thanksgiving holiday started early. Attendees enjoyed a sneak peek (taste) of all the fixings from turkey, to stuffing, to green beans, to yams and rolls with butter.

The food for the Thanksgiving Luncheon was prepared by the Chocolate Mint Foundation.

Bryce Reed, Communications & Public Relations Coordinator for the City of Lancaster said there were about 97 people in attendance.

The entertainment included praise and worship from Daughters of Judah and a saxophone performance from LISD’s A.D. Bonner.

Reed said, “Our seniors were served by members of our Executive team and City Council. The Mayor was unable to attend, but recorded a greetings video for the seniors.”

In fact, even members of the Lancaster Police Department were there to serve residents.

Held annually, the city hosts the Thanksgiving Luncheon each year. It is always a good way to get the season started with food and fellowship.

Safe Environment For Seniors

“Our senior population is such an integral part of our community,” said Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones. “Every year, we hold a Thanksgiving Luncheon for our seniors. With the threat of COVID still existing, it was important for us to provide a safe and clean environment for our seniors to fellowship and enjoy a nice meal for Thanksgiving.”

A good meal and good time is just one more reminder of why we are thankful this year, as the City of Lancaster begins the giving season.

“For some of our seniors, this may have been the only opportunity they’d have had, to gather with peers and enjoy a nice meal for the holiday,” Mauldin-Jones concluded. “These luncheons are only one of the many ways the City of Lancaster shows that we are here for them and we are their “home” away from home.”