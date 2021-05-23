Take the Nerf Challenge at Fair Park May 28

The Nerf Challenge, by Kilburn Live and HASBRO Inc., is an exciting live entertainment experience that opens May 28 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park.

“We are thrilled to bring this amazing experience to Dallas, and it feels like a natural fit to kick off our 2021 tour in this great city,” said Mark Manuel, CEO at Kilburn Live. “It has been a tough year, and we know that now, more than ever, people just want to get back out there and start playing again, especially by this Summer. And if it is play they are looking for, nothing compares to NERF Challenge. It is 90,000 square feet of active, competitive play in a variety of sports, blaster play, obstacle courses, carnival games, and insane one-of-a-kind activations, like our human wrecking bowl. And with our giant leaderboard keeping track of everyone’s scores, we are sure to ignite that competitive Texas spirit.”

The NERF Challenge is located in the Centennial Building, and offers guests a fully-immersive, action-packed, competitive sports experience. NERF Challenge offers kids and enthusiasts a chance to get hands-on with the latest in cutting-edge NERF technology.

“We’re excited to partner once again with Kilburn Live to bring this interactive experience to Dallas and around the country,” said Matthew Proulx, Vice President, Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “We know that people are ready to get out and play, and NERF’s cutting-edge play-centered technology will get pulses racing and brains working double time.”

Nerf Challenge Experiences

The challenge features NERF’s iconic blasters and sports products designed to test a player’s speed, agility, concentration, and accuracy. NERF Challenge experiences include: ● Dodge Blast – Partner up and storm a fortified position held by your friends using NERF blasters to score points on stationary targets, all while avoiding a barrage of darts.● Wrecking Bowling – Try your hand at bowling, NERF style! Strap in and become a human wrecking ball with a single purpose: scoring the elusive strike!

Try-athlon Ninja Style Circuit Course – The ultimate test of speed and agility, this soft play obstacle course is designed to put your athletic prowess to the test. ● Bernoulli Baseball – The ultimate test of eye-hand coordination as you attempt to score a line drive hit on a floating, moving ball. ● Vortex Throw – Climb to the top of the leaderboards by rapidly firing NERF footballs at a giant dartboard-like target. ● Colossal Foosball – In this super-sized version of the classic game, step onto the field and compete in a larger-than-life game of Foosball.

The NERF Challenge kicks off on May 28, and runs through August 8 at Fair Park’s Centennial Building. Tickets and information are available at nerfchallenge.com. Kilburn Live and The NERF Challenge teams will be strictly following state and city-mandated Covid-19 protocols to ensure safety of all of our guests. Kilburn has adopted best in-class cleaning and sanitizing protocols for all of its events.