Take Mom to Brunch In DFW on Mother’s Day

If you’re looking for a special place to take Mom for brunch, lunch or dinner on Mother’s Day May 14, we’ve rounded up a few suggestions for you. These DFW area restaurants all feature special dining options to help make Mother’s Day even more special.

Thompson Dallas Nine at The National

Nine at the National at Thompson Dallas opens for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 14. Moms and their families can enjoy live jazz and stunning floral displays while indulging in hand-picked Mother’s Day specials. Nine’s brunch menu will feature: Starters like Scottish Salmon Pastrami Tartine and Ricotta Gnocchi Soup; Entrees like Slow Roasted Halibut and Chicken Picatta; and decadent desserts like Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart or Strawberry and Basil Pavlova. For more information please visit nineatthenational.com.

Monarch Restaurant

Enchant your mom with an evening in the clouds from 3-9 p.m. at Monarch’s this Mother’s Day. The evening includes menu favorites and exclusive features like the indulgent Frutti di Mare Tower ($75), the refreshing Lobster Caprese Salad ($26), and the mouth-watering 4pc King Crab Lasagna ($75). For that special touch, Mothers will receive a single stem rose upon arrival, to enjoy alongside a delectable meal and 49th floor skyline views. For information and reservation information please visit MonarchRestaurants.com.

La Madeleine

All La Madeleine locations are celebrating Mother’s Day with a limited time dessert and all-day brunch for families. The French country café adds new chocolate covered strawberries to the menu—available as a single ($1.99) or pack of three ($5.79) for a decadent treat for your mom from May 3-17. The fresh strawberries are hand-dipped in sweet white chocolate or a signature chocolate ganache.

Enjoy brunch in-the café or to-go with la Madeleine’s signature Breakfast & Brunch bundle for four. It includes homemade quiche, fresh fruit salad, and fresh-baked goods like traditional butter, chocolate and almond croissants. Additional brunch favorites include a custom omelette, breakfast croissant sandwich, ham and cheese Danish, and a house-made French potato galet. Visit lamadeleine.com for more information or to find your closest location.

Truluck’s

Truluck’s goes overboard when celebrating Mom, so make it a day to remember by gathering for an exquisite meal of fresh seafood dishes. Truluck’s opens 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 14. Enjoy a specialty cocktail, Summer Romance (Vodka, Ramazotti Rosato, Cava, raspberries, fresh lime, almond syrup, and mint ($15), plus a Young Adults menu of familiar favorites with a Truluck’s twist. The attentive staff will ensure Mom’s every need is met. Reservations are not required, but highly recommended. The nearest location to Best Southwest area is 2401 McKinney Ave. in Dallas Uptown area. Visit trulucks.com for more information.

Bulla Gastrobar will open early at 10 a.m. May 14 with their three-course brunch prix fixe menu, and its new mimosa towers. The towers are available in regular and large sizes, and served with a variety of fruit juices and berries. Mom will receive a $20 gift card to use on her next visit, plus a special box of chocolate clusters during dinner (Only available while supplies last).

GREENVILLE AVENUE PIZZA COMPANY

GAPCo is giving away a FREE Colossal Cheesecake, Colossal Chewy Gooey Cookie or Colossal Brownie to all moms on Mother’s Day, with an additional purchase. So bring your mom into any of GAPCo’s three locations (Greenville Ave, Peavy Road or Lockwood in Richardson) to get some pizza or other delicious items from the menu, and she’ll enjoy her choice of a free dessert. It’s a win-win for everybody. Visit gapc.co.

OAK’D BBQ

The first 25 mothers who come into the restaurant (with their kids) to dine on Mother’s Day receive a gift bag filled with a range of goodies. Bags may include gift cards, merchandise or sweet dessert, plus a possible voucher for a social gathering with appetizers and drink tickets, so she can come back another time with family or friends. Treat your mom to lunch or dinner, and it’s a double dose of good times: delicious barbecue and a gift.

OAK’D has family packs with options like prime brisket, pork spare ribs, sausage, three cheese mac, red skin potato salad, apple cider coleslaw and more. Family Packs range from 2 Meat Combo (two lbs. premium meats and two quarts of sides ($89) to 5 lbs. meat with five quarts of sides ($239). OAK’s is located in Dallas Old Town Village, 5500 Greenville Ave. (An Addison location is set to open soon). Visit oakd.com for more information.

ONE 90 SMOKED MEATS

Let Mom enjoy a relaxing day and leave the cooking to One90 this year. They’ve put together a special Mother’s Day take-home feast, featuring the following items: Whole Smoked Chicken, carved, in a pan with bone broth; Smoked Salmon Salad with house vinaigrette; Herb-Infused Creamy Mashed Potatoes; and smoked tallow brown gravy; Seasoned Asparagus; and Banana Pudding.

The Mother’s Day special serves four to six people and costs $99.95. The sides and gravy are vacuum sealed, so everything stays moist and full of flavor. Follow the instructions, and you’ll be ready to eat in just 15 minutes. Online orders are due by May 10, and customers can choose May 13 or 14 as the pickup date. Located at 10240 E Northwest Highway in Dallas; one90smokedmeats.com.

SNOWBIRD COCKTAIL LOUNGE & KITCHEN

Half-price wines by the glass are on tap all day on Mother’s Day Sunday. Reserve a table for brunch, and treat Mom to delicious dishes like eggs benedict, frittatas, shrimp and grits, and avocado toast. Pair your meal with half-price wines in a gorgeous space that’s perfect for your mom. Located at 6765 Winning Drive, Frisco. For information visit snowbirdlounge.com.

SER Steak + Spirits

The restaurant opens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, for a buffet-style brunch featuring live entertainment, brunch cocktails, and elevated food stations. The stations include: Omelet Station Gourmet Waffle Station; Texas Style Eggs Benedict; Smoke Salmon Bagels; Beet & Citrus Salad; Carving Stations; Chocolate Fountain; Specialty Dessert Display. Moms will leave with a sweet treat from the pastry team. Adults are $55 per person, and reservations highly recommended. Visit SERSteak.com.

Blue Mesa Grill

For their Mother’s Day Brunch May 14, Blue Mesa Grill at The Boardwalk in Granite Park features extended hours from 8 a.m. until the final seating at 4 p.m. Price: $35 per person, children 6-11 yrs. $10, and no charge for children ages 5 and younger. Blue Mesa’s Mother’s Day brunch offers a huge variety of options with a carving station featuring smoked brisket, ginger chipotle glazed ham, grilled citrus glazed salmon, and poblano cheese stuffed chicken breast, breakfast favorites like Belgian waffles with berries & whip cream or crispy fried chicken, biscuits & gravy, SW Frittatas, and made-to-order omelets.

A build-your-own street taco station; classic signatures like Adobe Pie, blue corn cheese enchiladas, sweet corn cake, and Chimayo corn, salads, and much more. Top it off with homemade sweets including coconut lime tres leches cake, churros with chocolate & cajeta sauces, banana pudding, a variety of mini flans (honey, cheesecake, and mango), chocolate fudge brownies, and more.

The holiday buffet price of $35 includes Mimosas, OJ, coffee, tea, and soft drinks. Reservations are recommended, but there may be a short wait, even with a reservation. For Blue Mesa Grill at The Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano, call 214-387-4407 for reservations.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

They are celebrating Mother’s Day by supporting Baby2Baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to families in need across the country. Lazy Dog Restaurant will donate $1 to Baby2Baby for every Butter Cake purchased during Mother’s Day weekend (May 12-14). The Butter Cake is served with minted strawberry compote and vanilla bean ice cream. Lazy Dog has committed to donating at least $20,000 to Baby2Baby to help provide over 200,000 diapers to families in need.

Lazy Dog Restaurant will open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday Mother’s Day weekend. Families can indulge in house favorites such as Cheesy Eggs + Avocado Toast and Country Chickens + Biscuit. New spring menu brunch items include Lumberjack Pancake Tacos with bacon candy, fried eggs, shredded jack + cheddar cheese, hash browns and green onions, all wrapped in buttermilk pancakes with Cajun gravy on the side. Loaded Donut Holes drizzled with peanut butter caramel, bacon candy, sliced bananas and whipped cream are also featured.

The restaurant also offers a gift card promotion for Mother’s Day. For every $50 gift card purchased, the guest will receive a $10 promotional card for future use. Arlington is the closest location to Best Southwest cities; for additional information visit lazydogrestaurants.com.