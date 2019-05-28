Stoneleigh Hotel Hosts Rose Garden Party

Wear Your Finest Garden Attire At the Stoneleigh Hotel hosts a Rosé Garden Party

The Stoneleigh Hotel hosts a Rosé Garden Party (previously known as their Pink Party) June 1. The repeat fete was planned following the overwhelming response from everyone who attended their first garden party in April. Once again, guests are invited to dress in their finest garden attire to enjoy a festive afternoon in a pink paradise. Those attending will be welcomed by a custom-made Moet & Chandon champagne wall, with plush pink outdoor sitting areas decorated with lovely floral arrangements.

The courtyard of the Stoneleigh will be transformed into a posh garden getaway for the afternoon soiree. Guests can socialize with friends in plush lounge areas and cabanas, perfect for relaxing or for photo ops.

Festivities start at 11 a.m. and the party continues until 4 p.m. in the Stoneleigh Courtyard. The historic Stoneleigh Hotel is located at 2929 Maple Avenue in Dallas.

Garden party activities include a “Paint and Sip” station, yard games, and music by a live DJ. All while enjoying rosé and frosé wines, signature cocktails, a Moët & Chandon champagne, and Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream stations. Savor bites from Perle on Maple that are created by Executive Chef Wade Burch. Chef Burch was named one of ten “Best Chefs of DFW” at the 2019 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.

Tickets are available for $50 a person at Eventbite. Organizers offer a special promo code of $10 off the ticket price. Just enter “ROSEALLDAY” when ordering tickets at eventbrte.com/e/the-stoneleigh-rose-garden-party-tickets-61820880919.

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, is a historic luxury boutique hotel offering 176 guest rooms (including 73 suites), nine meeting spaces, restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, numerous amenities, and impeccable service. Located in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood of Dallas (2927 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201), The Stoneleigh is just minutes from the Arts District, downtown Dallas, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and Dallas Love Field Airport. For more information, visit lemeridiendallasstoneleigh.com.

