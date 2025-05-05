Beyond the Classic: Bold & Flavorful Margaritas for Your Cinco Celebration

Facebook

Can you celebrate Cinco de Mayo without tacos, guac, and margaritas? Technically, yes—but why would you want to? Like many, I look forward to the holiday as the perfect excuse to enjoy all the bold flavors of Mexican cuisine and, of course, a good margarita. While the classic margarita never goes out of style, why not mix things up this year? We’ve rounded up some fresh margarita recipes—ranging from smoky to spicy and bursting with fruit—that are sure to surprise and delight your taste buds.

Organic Margarita Pantalones Organic Tequila Exclusive Recipe

Ingredients

2 oz Pantalones Organic Tequila (Blanco or Reposado),

1 oz Organic Lime Juice,

.5 oz Organic Agave Nectar,

Organic Lime Wheel (Garnish)

Instructions

Rim the edge of a rocks glass with a lime wedge, dip the rim in salt to coat like you’re taking a dip in the pool, and set aside. Add the Pantalones Organic Tequila, organic lime juice, and organic agave nectar to a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled. Strain over fresh ice into the prepared glass. Top your summer extravaganza with a lime wheel.

Casamigos Margarita Light

Recipe:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish Half-Moon Orange Slice

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a small rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

La Piña Margarita

Recipe:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Añejo Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

Garnish Pineapple Triangle + Cinnamon Dusting

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

1.5 oz Ghost Tequila

.75 oz Lime Juice (to taste)

.75 oz Watermelon Purée

Sliced Fresh jalapenos

Directions:

Muddle fresh jalapenos. Measure and pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into ice-filled, Tajín Salt Rim glass.

Chili Mango Margarita

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Mango Purée

Sliced Jalapeño

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass.

Pomegranate Margarita

(Serves 8-10)

2 1⁄4 Cups Teremana Blanco

9 oz Pomegranate Juice

6 3⁄4 oz Lime Juice

4 1⁄2 oz Agave Nectar

Glassware: Rocks

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher with ice. Pour into rocks glasses with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel.

The People’s Margarita

(Serves 8-10)

2 1⁄4 Cups Teremana Blanco

9 oz Pomegranate Juice

6 3⁄4 oz Lime Juice

4 1⁄2 oz Agave Nectar

Garnish: Lime wheel

Glassware: Rocks

Method: Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher with ice. Pour into rocks glasses with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel.

Hibiscus Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

0.50 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Original

0.5 oz Hibiscus and Cardamom Syrup

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

0.75 oz Lime Juice

Glassware: Old-Fashioned

Garnishes: Pineapple Triangle + Pink Peppercorn Salt Rim

Preparation: Rim a glass with pink peppercorn salt. Add all ingredients to the shaker. Add ice and shake. Double strain into rimmed glass. Use pineapple triangles as a garnish.

Very Berry Margarita

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

1.25oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75oz Simple Syrup

Crème de Mûre Float

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Garnishes: Lime Wheel + Mint Sprig

Preparation: Shake Astral Tequila Blanco, fresh lime juice and simple syrup with ice. Strain into a rocks glass filled with pebble ice. Float Crème de Mûre over top and garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig.

Paloma Viejo

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Mezcal Unión El Viejo

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

3 drops Saline Solution (see below for preparation)

1-2 dashes Firewater Tincture (optional)

Top with: 1-2oz Fever Club Soda

Preparation:

Shake: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well.

Strain: Fine strain into a Collins glass with ice.

Top & Garnish: Top with Fever Tree Club Soda Water and garnish with bruleed grapefruit (brulee with brown sugar on top of a half-moon grapefruit slice)

Saline Solution:

20 grams of salt

80 grams of water

Preparation:

Measure Salt: Weigh out 20 grams of salt using a digital scale.

Measure Water: Weigh out 80 grams of water.

Mix: Combine the salt and water in the mixing container and stir until the salt is completely dissolved.

Coconut Lime Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Lime Tequila

1 oz Cream of Coconut

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur

Coconut Flakes, for rim

Method: Run a lime around the rim of your cocktail glass and dip in coconut flakes. In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Shareable Frozen Margarita

Ingredients:

1 cup Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

½ cup Naranja Orange Liqueur

½ cup Fresh Lime Juice

¼ cup Agave Syrup

2 cups Ice

Directions: In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until smooth. Add more ice for desired thickness. Pour into a large margarita glass and garnish with lime slices or Mexican candy.