SONIC Drive-In Recognizes Local Teachers

America’s Drive-In® celebrated thousands of teachers during Limeades for Learning Teacher Appreciation Month campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 27, 2019) – This May, SONIC® Drive-In recognized incredible teachers and the contributions they make to education as a part of its Limeades for Learning initiative in partnership with nonprofit partner, DonorChoose.org. With the goal of helping teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning resources, SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month. In total, SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC Teacher projects in May.

The following teachers in our area received the following rewards:

In Cedar Hill SONIC rewarded two entrepreneurial teacher lead projects at two schools $266, including

Kaylee Clemens at Newman International Academy at Cedar Hill for the project “Tabling for Tables!”

Kaylee Clemens at Newman International Academy at Cedar Hill for the project “A Place for Everything and Everything in its Place”

In Duncanville SONIC rewarded three entrepreneurial teacher lead projects at one school $790, including

Khammay Chanthaphanh at Daniel Intermediate School for the project “VersaTiles to Diversify Math Learning”

Khammay Chanthaphanh at Daniel Intermediate School for the project “Math Practice Makes Perfect”

Khammay Chanthaphanh at Daniel Intermediate School for the project “Wobble While We Work”

In Grand Prairie SONIC rewarded five entrepreneurial teacher lead projects at four schools $839, including

Trisha Canright at Bowie Elementary School for the project “Ball of Fun”

Amy Reyes at Crouch Elementary School for the project “Rockin’ Read Alouds”

Christy Mock at Lee Elementary School for the project “Organize Your Room, Organize Your Mind”

Alicia Shotwell at Uplift Lee Preparatory for the project “I Checked It Myself”

Alicia Shotwell at Uplift Lee Preparatory for the project “Calculate This!”

“SONIC fans who love teachers responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in creative and fun ways for their students.”

SONIC provides essential funds needed for learning materials and innovative techniques for teachers to inspire creativity and learning through Limeades for Learning, the brand’s national award-winning cause marketing campaign. Since 2009, SONIC has donated $13.1 million, supported 33,177 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact 995,310 students in partnership with DonorChoose.org.

While Teacher Appreciation Month is celebrated in May, SONIC supports teachers year-round. Visit LimeadesforLearning.com for updates on contributions, future donation matches, how to get involve and explore public school teacher projects in your community in need of support. Teachers can become SONIC Teachers and submit projects through nonprofit partner DonorsChoose.org for a chance to receive funding.

