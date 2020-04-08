Six Recovered COVID-19 Cases in Ellis County

April 08, 2020 – It is with great joy to be able to report three additional recovered cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 6 recoveries.

These recoveries include a 34-year-old female of the City of Red Oak, a 37-year-old female of the City of Ennis, and a 36-year-old female of the City of Ennis.

As of today, The Local Health Authority has identified one probable case of COVID-19. This new case includes a 54-year-old female of the City of Midlothian.

To protect the privacy of these individuals, no additional identifying information will be released

Please see the CDC definitions of a probable & confirmed case:

Probable- A case that meets the clinical case definition, has noncontributory or no serologic or virologic testing, and is not epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case

Confirmed Case- A case that is laboratory confirmed or that meets the clinical case definition and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case. (A laboratory-confirmed case does not need to meet the clinical case definition.)

For more information please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dsepd/ss1978/lesson1/section5.html

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Ellis County is currently under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” that will expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.

For more information and a full outline of the order please visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11080/COVID-19-Extended-Order-432020?fbclid=IwAR2lVkcEbqfGX511sTyv2l9sF8E-wKZy1_z213auVXPloiHFFbFZ2H6bq0U

