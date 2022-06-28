Six Flags Over Texas Lights Up The Sky at Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Facebook

Six Flags Over Texas will celebrate Independence Day July 2-4

ARLINGTON, Texas — June 28, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, in partnership with Coca-Cola, is excited to invite guests to this summer’s biggest party: the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.

Six Flags Over Texas will celebrate Independence Day July 2-4 with special Coca-Cola July 4th Fest pricing and spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky each night, launched from the top of the iconic 300-foot tall Oil Derrick tower.

Guests can also look forward to:

Up to $20 off passes and discount single-day tickets when guests visit www.sixflags.com/coke;

Capture the moment at the Coca-Cola “Sounds of Summer” zone, powered by Coke Studio. Featuring a live DJ and interactive photo booth; and

Enjoy the refreshingly new Patriotic Punch beverage, available for a limited time.

The Patriotic Punch, a blend of Sprite, blue raspberry syrup, and shimmering glitter, will be served in a special edition cup with a rock candy stirrer. It will be available exclusively at Six Flags, and only during Coca-Cola July 4th Fest. It’s the perfect patriotic refreshment for a day of thrills and fun during a visit to Six Flags while celebrating Independence Day.

The park is also offering a special VIP Fireworks Viewing Package for just $29.99 per person that includes:

Access to an exclusive fireworks viewing area;

Unlimited Coca-Cola fountain drinks and dessert;

Exclusive ride time on SUPERMAN: Tower of Power; and

A specialty glow souvenir.

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are open for daily operations through August 14. For more information, including operating dates and hours, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas.

About Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor

Six Flags Over Texas, the company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions. Rides include 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest water park in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

