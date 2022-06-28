Midlothian’s Heritage Celebration Set For September 10

Facebook

Bringing The Community Together To Celebrate Heritage

Midlothian, TX, June 27, 2022– Midlothian’s Heritage Celebration will be returning for another year on September 10, 2022, with festivities presented by the Midlothian Downtown Business Association (MDBA) and the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce (MCOC) and proudly sponsored by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation.

The MDBA partnered with the Midlothian Community Development Corporation in 2021 to create Heritage Day to honor the city’s history and community. The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has joined this year, splitting the full day of activities into two sections: day and night. The MDBA will host the morning and early afternoon festivities from 9 AM to 2 PM, and then after a short break, the MCOC will take over at 3:30 PM until 8:00 PM.

“We are excited to partner with the Downtown Business Association to create an entertaining and enjoyable day for the citizens of Midlothian,” Midlothian Chamber of Commerce CEO & President Melissa Shook said. “We are very grateful that the Midlothian Community Development Corporation is once again sponsoring this event to bring together the lively community we have here in Midlothian.”

The celebration will include retail shops, live music, community performances, games, and more fun for all attendees. And just as they did in 1976, and again in 2021, there will be a free lunch provided to attendees while supplies last. In the evening time, there will be wineries and a beer garden as well as food trucks.

“Everyone involved with planning this event has dedicated tremendous amounts of time to bring this day and night celebration together for the community,” Shook commented. “We hope everyone will follow along over the next few months as we share more about the event and can come out and enjoy the celebration in September.”

Admission to the event is free, and there will be additional parking around town with shuttle access to Downtown. Beer garden and winery tickets will be available to purchase. If you are interested in being a retail booth or sponsor for this event, please reach out to the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce.

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)6 organization that unites almost 400 businesses and professionals in a joint effort for Midlothian area businesses to connect, grow, lead, and succeed. The Midlothian Chamber is the catalyst for economic growth for our members and the community through advocacy, education and community enhancement.