Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Open for Summer

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is now open for guests hoping to beat the summer heat and be among the first to experience improvements to the largest water park in North Texas. The improvements include:

Improved Guest Entry and Park Aesthetic–Park visitors will notice an improved arrival experience, with a newly paved parking lot, re-configured entry process, freshly painted buildings and a more open entryway, plus a photo op with a 15-foot shark. Mobile Locker Rentals–The park is eliminating locker rental lines by offering locker rentals via mobile phone. Guests can skip the kiosk and rent lockers immediately.

Cool Pavement–To provide a more enjoyable and safe experience, the park has replaced high-trafficked pathways with cool pavement technology that reflects more solar energy to reduce surface temperature. Military ID.me Partnership–To expand military discount accessibility, Six Flags has partnered with ID.me. Now, active duty, veterans, military spouses and families can conveniently and directly access exclusive discounts at SixFlags.com/HurricaneHarborTexas/Military.

Hurricane Harbor

The waterpark offers guests more than 40 rides, slides, attractions, and pools across a sprawling 47 acres with three million gallons of water. Families can enjoy the adventures of Splashwater Beach and Hook’s Lagoon or take a relaxing ride on the Lazy River. Experienced thrill seekers can take on classics like The Black Hole and Geronimo, or guest-favorites Banzai Pipeline and Typhoon Twister.

A new three-tiered Pass Program helps maximize guests’ value and experience. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation to both Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Over Texas. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without block-out dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything, including all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass and more. Purchasers of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass receive two Junior Passes for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. Hurricane Harbor Arlington will operate on weekends until May 28, when daily operations begin.

Six Flags Over Texas New Attractions

SFOT, “the Thrill Capital of Texas,” recently opened the Pirates of Speelunker Cave. This family ride is a re-imagining of one of the park’s first attractions, The Cave, that operated from 1964 until 1991 and featured original characters called Speelunkers that were created exclusively for Six Flags Over Texas.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave will immerse guests with high-tech digital and physical sets, state-of- the-art animatronics and a unique storyline. Riders will be placed squarely in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt thwarted by resident Speelunkers. Riders will come face-to-face with mythical creatures, including mermaids and sea monsters. The ride includes these new features:

State-of-the-art cinematic projection with immersive sets; elaborately-themed entry portal and queue design to set an adventurous tone as guests approach the ride, including a custom soundtrack, nautical artifacts and “wanted” posters of pirates they will encounter inside the attraction; 64 Speelunker characters throughout the ride–a historical nod to The Cave’s original opening in 1964; 26 six-passenger boats that will take riders on a six-minute ride; and no height requirement (with an accompanying adult), allowing entire families to experience the ride together.

The park will introduce AQUAMAN: Power Wave – a multi-launch water coaster that will be the first-of-its-kind in North America., later this summer. Also new in 2022 is a three-tiered Pass Program (identical to the one described above for Hurricane Harbor) focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests.

SFOT & Hurricane Harbor Hiring

SFOT and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are currently hiring for the 2022 summer season. Applicants, ages 15 and older, can apply online at sixflagsjob.com. Over ten diverse departments offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great perks and many jobs start at $10 or more per hour. Six Flags Over Texas is currently open weekends and select dates before kicking-off daily operation May 27.

The company’s flagship park and the Thrill Capital of Texas, Six Flags Over Texas is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest water park in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.